Exabeam, the leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, today announced that it has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘ Voice of the Customer ’ in the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) category for its Exabeam Fusion product line. The Customers’ Choice distinctions recognition is given to select vendors who receive exemplary ratings from their verified customers. Exabeam received an overall rating of 4.5 out of a possible 5.0 based on 84 reviews, with 89% of reviewers expressing their willingness to recommend Exabeam’s solutions to others as of Dec. 3, 2021.
The Exabeam Fusion product line, which encompasses Fusion SIEM and Fusion XDR, combines market-leading behavioral analytics, automation, and high-value prepackaged content to help security teams more quickly detect, investigate, and respond to simple and complex threats and attacks. Exabeam Fusion includes pre-built, bi-directional integrations with hundreds of third-party security and productivity tools enabling security teams to respond from a single, centralized control plane, increasing analyst productivity and reducing response times.
“Being named a ‘Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice’ vendor is the ultimate honor and is an incredible confirmation that our customer-first approach is resonating with customers,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and president, Exabeam. “As we look toward 2022 and beyond, we are maniacally focused on product innovation so that security teams can experience value as early as possible from day one of deployment and are enabled with the most cutting-edge technology to protect against emerging threats.”
Aside from the overall rating of 4.5 out of 5.0, other ratings as of September 2021 included:
- 89% Willingness to Recommend
- 4.4 out of 5.0 rating based on 83 responses for Product Capabilities
- 4.5 out of 5.0 based on 72 responses rating for Sales Experience
- 4.4 out of 5.0 based on 81 responses rating for Deployment Experience
- 4.5 out of 5.0 rating based on 83 responses for Support Experience
A few of the customer reviews include:
“True SIEM For Next-gen Security Operations”
- Sr. cybersecurity engineer
“I have been a[n] Exabeam customer since 2016 and definitely recommend their solution to anyone who is looking for feedback. Exabeam is a great solution when we compare against the traditional SIEM solutions like Splunk, ArcSight, IBM QRadar and I have worked on all their products. If you are an MSSP or a SOC manager building your new team and focused on improving your MTTD, identify insider threat, suspicious actors, IT configuration issues, creat[ing] valuable visualizations to present metrics to higher management then Exabeam is indeed the perfect solution to meet your needs.”
“ Exabeam Provides Cloud-Based Single Pane of Glass for Multiple Data Sources”
- Cybersecurity analyst
“Since running with Exabeam I have been nothing but impressed by its features and functionality. It has helped our organization resolve some of our major challenges which we had experienced with previous SIEMs.”
“ Excellent product, easy to use, with a lower bar to entry than competitors”
- Cybersecurity engineer
"Exabeam is our SOC team[‘]s 'go to' for investigation[;] all members enjoy using the product and without doubt prefer the solution above any other SIEM tool they've used previously."
About Gartner Peer Insights
Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner Peer Insights is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Exabeam
Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to every IT and security stack. The leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, Exabeam is reinventing the way security teams use analytics and automation to solve Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR), from common security threats to the most critical that are difficult to identify. Exabeam offers a comprehensive cloud-delivered solution that leverages machine learning and automation using a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to TDIR. We design and build products to help security teams detect external threats, compromised users and malicious adversaries, minimize false positives and best protect their organizations. For more information, visit www.exabeam.com.
Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, Exabeam Fusion, Smart Timelines, Security Operations Platform, and XDR Alliance are service marks, trademarks or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.
