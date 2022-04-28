SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 28, 2022--
Today, Exafunction, a deep learning infrastructure company, announced a $25 million Series A investment, led by Greenoaks with participation from Founders Fund. Exafunction will use this financing to solve the most critical challenges facing deep learning, helping customers optimize their use of resources and improve performance, starting with the virtualization of GPUs.
With Exafunction, customers achieve 5-10x improvements in hardware utilization, getting more from their existing resources, speeding up their models, and cutting both costs and energy usage. Over the next year, Exafunction is focused on deepening and broadening its platform by helping existing customers squeeze even more performance out of their available hardware, and expanding the range of verticals that the company can serve. They are also working to speed up the deployment of models at scale, improving performance for companies with latency-sensitive applications.
“Deep learning is a generational technology, but reaping its benefits remains too costly, frustrating, and technically difficult,” said Varun Mohan, Co-Founder and CEO of Exafunction. “Before starting Exafunction, we saw first-hand the promise, but also the challenges of deploying these models in the real world. Now, we’re building an infrastructure layer to bring the potential of deep learning to everyone, while also helping advanced companies extend their compute capacity ceilings and remove impediments to progress.”
“Deep learning inference is the variable cost behind some of the most productive insights in the world,” said Sreyas Misra of Greenoaks. “But even the most sophisticated organizations struggle to run deep learning efficiently, wasting time, capital, and scarce GPU capacity in the process. This is an unusually technical problem that very few engineers can solve: Exafunction has several of them already, and we think they’ll hire many of the rest over time. We believe Varun and Douglas are building the reference infrastructure for serverless deep learning, and we are thrilled to partner with them as they pursue this mission."
The funding follows a $3 million seed round that was raised last year, also led by Greenoaks and a number of angel investors, including Spencer Kimball (CEO Cockroach Labs), Neha Narkhede (ex-CTO Confluent), Sahir Azam (CPO Mongo), Carlos Delatorre (ex-CRO Mongo, CRO TripActions), Howie Liu (CEO Airtable), Richard Socher (CEO You.com, ex-chief scientist Salesforce) and others. As part of its plans to scale, Exafunction is also hiring a world-class engineering team with knowledge in machine learning and distributed systems.
About Greenoaks
Founded in 2012, Greenoaks is an investment firm that makes concentrated, long-term investments in technology-enabled businesses around the world. The firm invests behind generational founders early in their journeys, building partnerships that endure for decades. Greenoaks has made investments in category-defining companies such as Airtable, Canva, Cockroach Labs, Databricks, Scale.ai, Stripe, and Wiz.io.
About Exafunction
Founded in 2021, Exafunction is building serverless infrastructure that abstracts away the challenges of deep learning. The company’s platform offers GPU virtualization that can offload any workload, allowing customers to run their most challenging models with fewer resources and greater speed.
Contact
For more information, please reach out to press@exafunction.com, or visit http://exafunction.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005433/en/
CONTACT: Varun Mohan
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS FINANCE HARDWARE BANKING DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Exafunction
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/28/2022 12:15 PM/DISC: 04/28/2022 12:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005433/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.