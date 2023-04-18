ExaGrid Named a Finalist for the Storage Awards 2023

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 18, 2023--
ExaGrid ®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it has been nominated in 13 categories for the 20 th annual Storage Awards.
ExaGrid has become a finalist in the following categories:
- "One to watch" – Vendor
- Immutable Storage Company of the Year
- Storage Marketing Team of the Year
- Contribution to the Storage Industry – ExaGrid – Paul Mitchell
- Ransomware Protection Company of the Year
- Data Protection Company of the Year
- Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year
- Hybrid Storage Vendor of the Year
- Storage Optimisation Company of the Year
- Capacity Storage Vendor of the Year
- Channel Partner Program of the Year
- Storage Product of the Year
- Storage Company of the Year
Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on May 31, 2023. Winners of this year’s awards will be announced at “The Storries XX” awards ceremony held in London on June 8, 2023.
“We are pleased to take part in the Storage Awards as it celebrates its 20 th year,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “We are honored to be nominated in so many categories, which include recognition of our channel program and individual members of the ExaGrid Team, as well as our industry-leading Tiered Backup Storage solution.”
Paul Mitchell, ExaGrid Territory Sales Manager in the UK region, said, “I am incredibly honored to be nominated for the ‘Contribution to the Storage Industry’ award and grateful for the recognition. Many thanks to my partners in the channel who are key to success in bringing ExaGrid’s Tiered Backup Storage to our growing customer base, especially in the UK.”
About ExaGrid
ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.
ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.
Visit us at exagrid.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!
ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
