Exaware, a leading provider of Open Networking software solutions, and Edgecore Networks, the leader in Open Networking hardware solutions, today announced a global partnership agreement, to jointly provide routing solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). As part of the agreement, Exaware and Edgecore will combine their experience and expertise to integrate and distribute high-end routing solutions for Internet peering, datacenter gateway, provider edge, and access/aggregation applications.
Internet peering is a critical part of every CSP network, enabling two or more networks to connect and directly exchange traffic to ensure customers' access to global Internet content. With ExaNOS, Exaware’s feature-rich, high-scale Network Operating System, running on flagship Edgecore Network's hardware equipment, such as the AG130 (AS5916-54XKS), CSPs can now benefit from a robust and cost-effective Internet peering solution. Skillfully designed, the joint solution can process a comprehensive Internet routing table with unprecedented convergence time, together with high-scale BGP RIB, BGP-PIC Edge/Core, complemented by advanced peering features, including Route Leak, RPKI, and rich BGP policy language. In turn, this enables CSPs to break existing vendor lock-in and bring innovation to the heart of the network.
“Edgecore are very pleased to work together with Exaware. Combining robust hardware from Edgecore and advanced software from Exaware, we believe the communication service provider can enjoy the innovation and benefit of open networking,” said Heimdall Siao, President of Edgecore Networks. “As a provider of open networking solution to tier one operator worldwide, and leading contributor to OCP, ONF, and TIP open communities, we fully understand operator’s requirement to reduce the cost of network deployment while moving toward a more consistent and open infrastructure across the network.”
“Exaware is delighted to partner with Edgecore Networks. Their manufacturing quality, unrivaled market experience, and global reach, mean that together, we deliver powerful routing solutions that take full advantage of Open Networking benefits," said Ben Afshari, VP Global Sales at Exaware. “Together, we deliver a flexible, high-scale and cost-effective routing system which also opens up the network to integrate third-party applications and generate new revenues from innovative services.”
Solutions are currently available for the Broadcom Qumran MX chipset (800G). Qumran 2C (2.4T) and Jericho2 (8T) are scheduled for release in 2022.
About Edgecore Networks
Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking providing a full line of open WiFi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G and 400G OCP Accepted TM switches that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.
About Exaware
Founded in 2007, Exaware is a leading provider of open and disaggregated networking software solutions, delivering superior carrier-grade, high-performing routing solutions to some of the world's most prominent telecom service providers, and Tier-1 operators. Exaware's IP Network Operating System is built from the ground up, with two fundamental drivers – massive scale and feature-rich, to meet carriers' scale, performance, and reliability. Based on distributed software architecture, Exaware solutions offer resilience and scalability, through the optimization of every feature implementation to meet service requirements, and seamlessly integrates with a wide range of third-party applications.
Headquartered in Israel, Exaware is supported by a team of highly-skilled software developers and network engineers, backed by a professional management team. Exaware boasts an extensive customer base of leading Tier-1 service providers, including COMCAST, Rostelcom, NTT Communications, and others, and is supported by global hardware technology partners. Visit www.exaware.com.
