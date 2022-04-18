THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 18, 2022--
Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) ("Excelerate" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 18,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,400,000 additional shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. The Class A common stock is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EE." Excelerate received net proceeds of approximately $416.2 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.
Barclays, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley served as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities also acted as a book-running manager. SMBC Nikko, Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., and BOK Financial Securities, Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from the following sources:
- Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;
- J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or
- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Excelerate Energy
Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC.
