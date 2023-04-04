BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
Excelus Manufacturing Solutions (“ Excelus ”), Sky Peak Capital’s (“ Sky Peak ”) precision manufacturing platform, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Maclean Precision Machine (“Maclean”), a leading supplier of tight tolerance parts to the Aerospace, Defense & Semiconductor industries.
The acquisition of Maclean will nearly double Excelus’ capacity and provide the company with substantial additional resources with a particular focus on difficult aerospace materials (Inconel, Monel, Waspaloy, Titanium, etc.) and large turning capabilities.
While Excelus is currently ISO 9001 & ITAR registered, the acquisition of Maclean will provide the company with a path to AS9100 certification later this year demonstrating dedication to continuous improvement and a commitment to the highest quality standards for its customers.
Founded over 40 years ago, Maclean has become a key partner for mission critical applications across the A&D and Semiconductor industries. Under the leadership of former GE Aviation Production Team Leader, Rob Patten, Maclean has honed its service offering with a relentless focus on zero defects, lean manufacturing practices and on time delivery. Rob has invested heavily in modernization and implemented many of the same practices employed at GE, bringing Maclean to the forefront of the precision machining industry.
“Partnering with Excelus is a natural progression in the lifecycle of Maclean and gives us the needed horsepower to capitalize on exciting opportunities in our target markets,” said Rob Patten, General Manager of Maclean. “We will build on the foundation we have at Maclean, and with the resources of the overall Excelus platform, further expand our capabilities, continuing to provide our customers with a best-in-class service offering.”
“Rob and his team have done an incredible job positioning Maclean as one of the preeminent suppliers in the Aerospace, Defense & Semiconductor industries,” said Mike Burke, Managing Partner at Sky Peak. “As we incorporate Maclean’s operations into the broader platform, we will integrate Rob’s commitment to Kaizen and advanced technological practices to continue to provide the utmost level of service our customers expect from Excelus.”
Burke added, “We continue to see the need to shore up supply chain shortfalls in the A&D and Semiconductor industries. With current global uncertainty and initiatives like the CHIPS Act, there is substantial support from senior leaders across both industry and government to build critical manufacturing infrastructure in the US. The acquisition of Maclean will provide Excelus with additional scale, expertise and resources to be in a position to provide leading edge solutions for these critical industries.”
Sky Peak was advised by BakerHostetler and Gallagher, Flynn & Co.
About Excelus Manufacturing Solutions
Excelus is a leading precision manufacturing solutions provider with over 50,000 sq ft across 3 facilities. With a focus on continuous improvement and the utmost quality, Excelus strives to be a true partner with its customers in some of the most demanding industries including Aerospace, Defense, Semiconductor, Medical, High-tech & Industrial.
About Maclean Precision Machine
Maclean Precision Machine is a supplier of tight tolerance precision components focusing on large turning and milling of difficult materials in the Aerospace, Defense, Medical & Semiconductor industries. With over 40 years of operations, Maclean has become known as a go to supplier for many of the world's most discerning customers.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005281/en/
CONTACT: Mike Burke
Managing Partner
Sky Peak Capital
617-899-8420
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SEMICONDUCTOR OTHER MANUFACTURING OTHER DEFENSE DEFENSE CONTRACTS ENGINEERING FINANCE
SOURCE: Sky Peak Capital
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/04/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/04/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005281/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.