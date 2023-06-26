Exchange Bank Announces Paul Yeomans as Senior Vice President, Senior Lending Officer

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2023--
Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces the expansion of Paul Yeomans’ role from SVP, wholesale banking sales manager to SVP, senior lending officer, combining the Commercial Banking and Construction and Mortgage Lending departments into a single commercial lending origination force under his executive leadership. This includes Exchange Bank’s Roseville Commercial team and SBA loan production.
Paul joined Exchange Bank in 2018. His extensive local knowledge, coupled with his 30 years of experience in commercial lending within Sonoma County, make him exceptionally well-suited for this expanded role. He will lead the commercial lending department, fostering a “team approach” to build strong relationships to meet customer needs, and establishing strong collaborations with other Bank departments.
Paul is active in the local community. He has lived in Sonoma County since 1990 and in West County since 1992. He is a previous board chair of the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation, a member of the Sebastopol Rotary Club, and a board member of North Coast Builders and Sonoma County Alliance.
Paul is a graduate of American University with a degree in Economics, holds a master’s degree in business from Golden Gate University and is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School.
Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.36 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is a 17-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and the 2022 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank 2023 by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll. The Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank Best Local Bank 2023 and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2023 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com
