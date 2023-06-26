Exchange Bank Welcomes Debbie Campas, Vice President, Personal Trust Officer to their new Trust & Investment Management Office in Marin

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2023--
Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) welcomes Debbie Campas, VP, personal trust officer, reporting to Emily Menjou, VP, trust fiduciary manager. Debbie will be based at their new Trust & Investment Management Office in Marin working with Bill Ryan, VP, investment officer, managing customer relationships and developing the Bank’s presence in that market.
Debbie has over 30 years in the financial services industry. She worked as a real estate appraiser at Great Western Savings & Loan, a sales and client service assistant for financial advisors at Linsco Private Ledger, and as a client services manager for a commodities fund company at Phoenix American Financial Service. Her most recent position was with Bank of Marin in the Wealth Management & Trust Department as a trust officer, vice president.
Debbie graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Economics from California State University, Northridge. She completed her CTFA designation from the American Bankers Association, Trust levels, I, II and III from Cannon Financial Institute, State of California real estate brokers license, and is a graduate of Novato Chamber of Commerce Leadership class of 2022.
Debbie has lived in Novato for 35 years and has been actively involved in local school and sports activities for 30 years. Debbie is an active parishioner of St. Anthony’s of Padua Catholic Church where she serves as a finance council member.
Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.36 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity, and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company, and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is a 17-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and the 2022 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank 2023 by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll. The Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank Best Local Bank 2023 and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2023 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com
