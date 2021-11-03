ExchangeRight Recruits Fletcher Galloway to Enhance its Service of BD & RIA Firms in the Great Lakes and North Eastern Regions

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021--
ExchangeRight is pleased to announce the addition of Fletcher Galloway to its Broker-Dealer & RIA Relations team. As senior vice president and external wholesaler, Galloway will serve representatives and advisors in the Great Lakes and North Eastern regions, with a focus on ExchangeRight’s REIT platform.
In Galloway’s 20 years of experience, he has focused on the REIT, 1031 exchange, and BDC needs of private equity representatives, advisors, and investors across the country. He will support ExchangeRight’s vertically integrated platform while ensuring the developing needs of investment advisors and registered securities representatives, together with the needs of their clients, are well satisfied.
“Fletcher’s strong initiative, impressive track record, and nurturing approach to relationships will greatly benefit ExchangeRight’s strategic growth and will enhance our ability to keep providing the quality service that has earned us a respected reputation in the industry,” said Warren Thomas, a managing partner of ExchangeRight. “The stable performance of our REIT, fund, and 1031 DST platforms are very attractive to investors, so we are actively strengthening our relationships while continuing to expand our footprint in the market. We have significantly increased and refined our acquisition strategy in order to provide the market with a steady supply of portfolios that are designed for resilience in order to meet record demand.”
“I am proud to join the only sponsor in the industry that not only achieved 100% rent collections throughout the turbulence of the pandemic but maintains a perfect track record of distributions that continue to meet or exceed their anticipated targets just as they’ve done for nearly a decade,” said Galloway. “ExchangeRight is unique in their approach to provide investments that consistently target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits that enhance investors’ options and value at the time of sale.”
Galloway graduated from Keller Graduate School of Management in 2012 with a Master of Business Administration in Finance. He is a CCIM Candidate who currently maintains Series 7, 63, and 65 licenses.
ExchangeRight and its affiliates’ vertically integrated platform features over $4.3 billion in assets under management, diversified across more than 975 properties, over 18 million square feet, and throughout 42 states. More than 5,700 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. All of the company’s current and past offerings have met or exceeded targeted cash flow distributions to investors since the company’s founding.
About ExchangeRight
ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail spaces shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.
