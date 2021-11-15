DUBAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
E-commerce and online shopping has been growing exponentially within Mid-East markets over the last few years. The region’s online sales revenues have been increasing consistently since the onset of the Coronavirus outbreak, as bricks and mortar shopping became difficult to access. Throughout 2020 and over 2021 the emerging online shopping trends have not waned and are now reflected by a new generation of GCC online shoppers who are young, savvy and looking for the best in discounted deals and online coupon codes.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005006/en/
Exclusive Almowafir™Noon Code Will Benefit GCC Shoppers (Photo: Business Wire)
Among notable new online ecommerce players in the region that have tapped into this developing e-commerce trend are Almowafir™, one of the most popular online coupon sites and apps in the Middle East. The Almowafir site and app provide shoppers with online discount deals, coupons, codes and sale offers for a wide range of leading global stores, answering the growing desire of GCC and MENA online shoppers for worthwhile deals for the most popular online retail platforms.
The announcement of an exciting new collaboration between Almowafir and GCC online retail giants Noon, and the resulting exclusive Noon Code - NBF14, has delighted Almowafir customers across the region.
This code gives new Noon users savings of 10% up to 25 AED/SAR and to current Noon users 5% discounts up to 25 AED/SAR. All of these discounts are in addition to existing Noon sitewide discounts, across their range of express marked products when they spend more than 100 AED or 100 SAR.
The Almowafir NOON Coupon is expected to be extremely popular for online consumers seeking Noon discounts on the most trending online products for 2021, most notably tech gadgets, fashion and home accessories. Almowafir customers now have a head start into the Black November sales and a promise of more exclusive Noon discounts to come.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005006/en/
CONTACT: Rabea Elias Hamam
+97145841089
KEYWORD: MIDDLE EAST UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Almowafir
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/15/2021 12:00 AM/DISC: 11/15/2021 12:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005006/en