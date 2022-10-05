Exclusive Private Charter of Japanese Cultural Facilities & Traditional Craftspeople: “Wabunka,” Luxury Experience Reservation Service, Launches Global Website

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022--
Japan Culture and Technology, Inc., operator of Luxury experience reservation site in Japan, Wabunka, will launch a global website for overseas customers specializing in private and multilingual services for tourists visiting Japan, on October 5, 2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929006001/en/
Wabunka_Travel specialist in exclusive Japan-based experiences (Graphic: Business Wire)
The experience reservation platform delivering the charm of Japan as an impressive experience, Wabunka, was launched by the founder, whose mother is a calligrapher, with the belief that the power of technology and design can solve the problem of insufficient resources for information dissemination faced by artists and craftspeople involved in the industries of traditional Japanese cultures.
Wabunka focuses on supporting artisans and artists with traditional skills that should be passed on to the next generation and developed, by drawing out the charm and potential of traditional crafts and culture, often regarded as consumer content for tourism, and co-creating unique experiences with businesses.
Artisan Kyukei Goto, a descendant of Unkei, who carved the Kongorikishi statue at the Great South Gate of Todaiji Temple, a well-known World Heritage site, has collaborated with Wabunka to offer a unique and impressive experience to participants, so that more people can learn about the work created by the traditional technique of Kamakura-Bori (Wood Carvings and Lacquerware) as art beyond the traditional crafts.
In just 2.5 months since the release of the plan, more than 100 people have made reservations for this popular experience.
Wabunka has grown since its foundation, planning and offering private tours and unique experiences at World Heritage sites such as Kiyomizudera Temple and Kokedera Temple, which travel agencies overseas have difficulty handling.
27 experiences specializing in private tours will be listed at the launch of the website, and the number of experiences will be increased at the rate of 10 per month. Furthermore, arrangements for interpreters with expertise in the field of the experience as well as accommodation and transportation are available.
The launch of the global website is intended to form partnerships with overseas travel agencies and concierge businesses which handle luxury tours, in anticipation of the rapid increase in inquiries to the company due to the recovery of inbound tourism in Japan.
“Our special experiences enrich people and invigorate Japanese traditional craft and art industries. We alter the traditional tourism industry in Japan and challenge the global luxury-tourism market.” by Ryu Iikura (CEO)
For more information, please visit https://wabunka-media.jp/en/
More Images are available at https://m.wabunka-media.jp/3fCpQdW
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929006001/en/
CONTACT: Noriko Watanabe
Japan Culture and Technology, Inc.
e-mail:global-support@wabunka-media.jp
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/wabunka.japan/
KEYWORD: JAPAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARTS/MUSEUMS ONLINE RETAIL ENTERTAINMENT RETAIL VACATION DESTINATIONS TRAVEL
SOURCE: Japan Culture and Technology, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/05/2022 08:15 AM/DISC: 10/05/2022 08:17 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929006001/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.