NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 5, 2023--
Luxury yacht experiences are now easier than ever, thanks to Exclusive Yachts™, the world’s first subscription-based membership club offering unforgettable yachting experiences without the headaches of owning a vessel or frequent ad-hoc charters. The company made its official debut last Thursday and plans to welcome 50 members annually.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005093/en/
“We have systematically tried to solve what often vexes seasoned yachters and those who are interested but intimidated by the industry,” said Scott Stuckmann, CEO of Exclusive Yachts™. “For a fraction of the cost of chartering or owning a boat, we’re ensuring each moment at sea is as relaxing and stress-free as possible. Our mission is for guests to step on with no worries, and step off with only memories.”
Exclusive Yachts™ offers a subscription-based membership model that unlocks global destinations and yacht sizes ranging from 35 to 115 feet. Members choose between five tiered membership levels for “YachtPoints™” that can be redeemed for access to a fleet of luxury vessels in locations such as Florida, the Northeastern United States, the Bahamas, the Mediterranean and beyond. ( Watch Video )
“While our membership model is new and unique to yachting, the real draw is consistent luxury,” said Bill Charbonneau, co-founder and chief yachting officer for Exclusive Yachts™. “Our team is passionate about sharing a seamless, memorable experience that is perfect for those who are yachting more than once or twice a year.”
Using the web-based booking app or calling by phone, members can reserve days on the water and are assigned an Exclusive Yachts™ concierge to take care of all of the details. All members need to do is select a date, destination, yacht size, and their customizable experiences. YachtPoints™ cover docking, fuel, crew and crew gratuity.
Created by Charbonneau and co-founder Josh Linkner, Exclusive Yachts™ was born from a lifelong love of the water. Charbonneau’s Naples Nantucket Yacht Group (NNYG) launched in 2006 and began growing its fleet of yachts for charter. Linkner, a venture capitalist and entrepreneur, became a frequent charter guest and developed a friendship with Charbonneau.
“Bill and I began exploring ways to make yachting more accessible, reliable, and affordable for a larger audience,” said Linkner. “Ultimately, we want to help people maximize enduring memories on a yacht without the pain points and expenses associated with it. Simply put, it’s yachting smarter.”
To learn more about Exclusive Yachts™ or membership, visit ExclusiveYachts.club.
About Exclusive Yachts™
Exclusive Yachts™ is a subscription-based membership club delivering personalized yachting experiences with unparalleled service, safety, and privacy in the world's top yachting playgrounds. With an Exclusive Yachts™ (EY) membership, members enjoy access to an ever-expanding and diverse fleet of luxury yachts at a fraction of the cost of ownership and without the hassles of ad-hoc chartering. To learn more about Exclusive Yachts™ or membership, visit ExclusiveYachts.club.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005093/en/
CONTACT: Brittani Martel
KEYWORD: FLORIDA EUROPE CARIBBEAN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRAVEL DESTINATIONS TRAVEL VACATION CRUISE MARITIME TRANSPORT TOURIST ATTRACTIONS
SOURCE: Exclusive Yachts
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/05/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/05/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005093/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.