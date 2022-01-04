VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--
Executech, a leading managed IT services and cybersecurity provider, announced today the acquisition of Dyrand Systems, an established IT support provider based in Vancouver, British Columbia. For 20 years, Dyrand has supported businesses with proactive support in British Columbia and across Canada.
Ed Anderson and Nicholas Drayer, Managing Directors of Dyrand Systems, and the rest of the team at Dyrand will remain in their current roles. Dyrand will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity under its current brand as a Canadian incorporation.
“We are excited to welcome the Dyrand team into the Executech family. The team at Dyrand has built a great model of proactive and friendly IT support. Their core values align and complement Executech’s. We look forward to helping Ed and his team flourish in the Canadian market,” said DJ Dorff, CEO of Executech.
This acquisition is the second Canadian company to join the Executech group. Dyrand’s team and clients will benefit from access to a broad range of IT, cybersecurity, and cloud expertise and tools. Dyrand’s clients will receive the same service and partnership they have come to expect.
“We are thrilled to join the Executech group and collaborate with their team. Executech’s people-first approach perfectly aligned with how we seek to help our clients,” said Ed Anderson, Managing Director of Dyrand Systems. “Through this affiliation, we can provide more robust cybersecurity tools and services to our clients.”
This acquisition is the fifth major acquisition by Executech, backed by Evergreen Services Group, in the past 12 months. Executech and Evergreen continue to pursue acquisition opportunities with companies that emphasize a culture of client success and employee development.
About Executech
Executech was founded in 1999 on the idea of reinventing the traditional approach to managed IT services through a people-first mentality. Executech provides IT solutions delivered by down-to-earth IT consultants that are friendly, personable, and dedicated to growth.
Executech's IT services have helped organizations across the western United States overcome IT challenges, improve efficiency, increase security, modernize into the cloud, and build for growth. With over 100 technical consultants across 6 locations, Executech provides a local and personal touch to IT support. For more information on Executech's unique approach, visit www.executech.com.
