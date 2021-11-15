RICHLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
Executech, a leading managed IT services provider, announced today the acquisition of Elevate, an established IT support provider based in Richland, Washington. For over 15 years, Elevate has supported businesses across the Tri-Cities area.
Paul Carlisle, CEO of Elevate, and the rest of the team at Elevate will join the Executech team and Paul will become the General Manager of the Tri-Cities office.
“We are excited to welcome the Elevate team into the Executech family. We have a long history of supporting clients in Washington, and we’re excited to add the amazing talent and culture of the Elevate team to support more areas of the state,” said DJ Dorff, CEO of Executech.
The acquisition adds additional geographical reach to Executech that serves clients in the neighboring areas of Seattle and Spokane, Washington. Elevate clients will receive the same service and partnership they have come to expect, with additional access to deeper technology and personnel resources.
“We are thrilled to join the Executech team and gain the support of a larger organization while still providing the personal, hands-on support our clients have expected,” said Paul Carlisle. “We look forward to combing our resources and providing our clients greater access to robust cybersecurity and cloud tools and services.”
This acquisition is the fourth major acquisition by Executech, backed by Evergreen Services Group, in the past 12 months. Executech and Evergreen continue to pursue acquisition opportunities with companies that emphasize a culture of client success and employee development.
About Executech
Executech was founded in 1999 on the idea of reinventing the traditional approach to managed IT services through a people-first mentality. Executech provides IT solutions delivered by down-to-earth IT consultants that are friendly, personable, and dedicated to growth.
Executech's IT services have helped organizations across the western United States overcome IT challenges, improve efficiency, increase security, modernize into the cloud, and build for growth. With over 100 technical consultants across 6 locations, Executech provides a local and personal touch to IT support. For more information on Executech's unique approach, visit www.executech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005035/en/
CONTACT: Gary Arnold
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING INTERNET
SOURCE: Executech
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/15/2021 12:00 PM/DISC: 11/15/2021 12:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005035/en