Executive Decisions Group Inc. (EDGI) today announced the Company has acquired The Lost Cajun, a popular family-friendly restaurant franchise concept with a focus on authentic Cajun food served with traditional Southern hospitality. The deal marks EDGI’s first direct acquisition.
The Lost Cajun Enterprises acquisition, which closed on April 15, 2022, includes The Lost Cajun Enterprises franchise system, The Lost Cajun location in Slidell, LA (which will continue to be corporate owned), and The Lost Cajun Spice Company, through EDGI’s new Happy Cajun Hospitality, LLC subsidiary. The purchase brings EDGI’s annualized revenue to more than $50 million per year.
“We recognized something special about The Lost Cajun and we’re excited to commit our time, talent and resources into growing this popular family-friendly restaurant franchise and introducing it to a new and expansive customer base over the next few years,” said Robert Stidham, founder and CEO of Summa Franchise Consulting.
EDGI is best known for its Summa Franchise Consulting business, an award-winning franchise consulting company, specializing in advising franchising companies of all types at every step along the process, from emerging concept to sustainable success. Based in Arizona, Summa has approximately 40% of its business in the restaurant space.
“EDGI and its relationship to Summa offered us a fantastic opportunity to expand the business, while preserving what makes The Lost Cajun so authentic,” Raymond Griffin, founder of The Lost Cajun. “I look forward to remaining part of the brand and watching it grow under Robert’s leadership, particularly given his proven track record in the franchise world.”
Established in 2010 and franchising since 2015, The Lost Cajun has 24 restaurant locations in seven states. Griffin will remain with Happy Cajun Hospitality as an advisor and consultant for The Lost Cajun brand.
“We’re committed to honoring Griff’s original vision for The Lost Cajun by preserving the traditional Southern hospitality culture and authentic Cajun cuisine he’s built and perfected over the past 12 years,” said Stidham.
EDGI is also the second largest investor in The Homecare Advocacy Network, an investor in several Thrive Healthcare franchise locations, and owner of the Orange County territory for Season 2 Consign. Additional EDGI and affiliated businesses include franchise consultants, developers, investors, franchisors and franchisees.
About Summa Franchise Consulting
Summa Franchise Consulting is an award-winning franchise consulting company based in Arizona. Robert Stidham is the founder and CEO of Summa Franchise Consulting (“Summa” is the Latin word for “total”), which advises franchising companies in all industries at every step along the process. In 2021, he won the coveted ‘Contribution to International Franchising’ lifetime achievement award, and Global Franchise previously named Summa Franchise Consulting as a 2020 “Highly Commended” consulting firm in the Global Consulting category.
About The Lost Cajun
Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2015, The Lost Cajun is a family-friendly restaurant concept with a focus on authentic Cajun food served with traditional Southern hospitality. For more information, visit www.thelostcajun.com.
