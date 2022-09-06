ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022--
Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in September:
- Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in New York City.
- BofA Securities Global Healthcare Conference 2022: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 2:10 p.m. BST / 9:10 a.m. ET / 6:10 a.m. PT on Thursday, September 15, 2022 in London.
To access the webcast links, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentations to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcasts. Replays will also be available at the same location for at least 30 days.
AboutExelixis
Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Our discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX ® (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ ® (cabozantinib), COTELLIC ® (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO ® (esaxerenone), and we have entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from our marketed products and collaborations, we are committed to prudently reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline. We are supplementing our existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery – all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter or like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook.
Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are registered U.S. trademarks of Exelixis.
COTELLIC is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
MINNEBRO is a registered trademark of Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited.
