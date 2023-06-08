SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2023--
Expand.network today announces its official launch for public use. The world's first API service to offer both read and write connectivity to all major public blockchains and DeFi protocols promises to save time and resources for blockchain developers and digital asset traders working in an increasingly multi-chain world.
Under the status quo, developers need to work across multiple protocol APIs and SDKs in order to directly interact with each chain or protocol. Expand’s API infrastructure provides a convenient one-stop shop for developers to make chain enquiries, trade preparations and conduct whatever transactions they want. Critically, users retain their private keys and never have to trust a third-party with their assets.
“Expand is all about ease-of-use, security and versatility,” said Demetrios Skalkotos, CEO and co-Founder of Expand. Skalkotos has extensive experience in financial services and blockchain, having served as SVP Global Head of Sales for Blockdaemon and Global Head of Vault at Ledger.
“By supporting DeFi protocols, such as decentralized exchanges, lend and borrow protocols, yield aggregators, oracles, as well as all major layer-1 and layer-2 chains, our platform is ready to solve billion-dollar inefficiencies in the rapidly-evolving blockchain landscape.”
Expand supports EVM-compatible chains including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, Cronos, Arbitrum and Optimism as well as non-EVM-compatible chains like Solana, Tron, NEAR and Algorand.
Expand is the latest company to launch from Web3 incubator Cumberland Labs, who conceived of the product, and undertook the initial build, funding, resources and consulting in support of the platform.
“We see massive potential for blockchain developers, financial service providers, trading firms and all blockchain developers to utilize Expand as a means of safely optimizing their work,” Cumberland Labs CEO Naveen Agnihotri said. “The inefficiencies of working across chains is a familiar problem in crypto. This is the first project to find a secure solution that abstracts much of the complexity, and we are thrilled to help see it to fruition.”
The upcoming Expand release sees additional chain support for Aptos, Sui, Lido, LayerZero, and StarkNet, and additional DeFi protocols.
In February, Cumberland Labs launched Hashnote, the first fully regulated, institutional-grade investment management platform for DeFi. The addition of Expand continues the incubator’s goal of producing solutions-oriented startups with unprecedented offerings.
To learn more about Cumberland Labs and Expand, visit www.cumberlandlabs.io and expand.network.
About Cumberland Labs
Cumberland Labs is an early-stage Web3 incubator founded in conjunction with proprietary trading firm DRW and leading crypto market maker Cumberland. Cumberland Labs incubates and develops innovative blockchain-based products and companies, and works with external founders at an early stage, leveraging its extensive in-house competencies to support the growth and success of its projects.
About Expand.network
Expand.network is a connector API service that offers one common gateway for the various queries (read) and transactions (write) functions for major blockchains and smart contract based protocols. We offer a single integration point for access to all of DeFi, simplifying the process of working across multiple blockchains for any and all blockchain foundations, investors, traders, wallet providers, developers and more.
