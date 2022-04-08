WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 8, 2022--
Today, ExpensePoint announces a new partnership with the Middle East’s largest and most experienced Travel Management Company (TMC), dnata Travel Management. This new partnership will offer dnata clients a fully automated expense management system. Clients will now have the ability to enhance the process of employee expense reporting with dnata’s fully ‘white labelled’ ExpensePoint system. Corporate users can now quickly and efficiently manage their expense reports with features such as Receipt Reader™ and Receipt Matching™, which can create expenses directly from uploaded receipts and automatically match receipts to integrated corporate travel and bank card data.
About ExpensePoint – For over 21 years, ExpensePoint has been a leading provider of automated employee expense management systems and fully automates the expense reporting life cycle. The company serves a very diverse corporate client base spanning across 106 countries.
About dnata Travel Management - dnata Travel Management is the Middle East region’s leading corporate travel provider. Representing the dnata Travel Group’s comprehensive travel management program, the brand is built on a client-focused approach, where people, technology solutions, processes, and procedures revolve around a corporate travellers’ needs. The dnata Travel Group represents the travel division of dnata, one of the world’s largest air and travel services providers. Part of The Emirates Group, their history is rooted in Dubai and the growth of its pioneering travel industry, evolving to consist of more than 30 leading international travel brands with coverage across the world.
