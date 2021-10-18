SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021--
Expensify, a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money, launched its Free Plan for small businesses today. The plan offers free, unlimited use of the following features:
- Expensify Cards in both physical and digital versions, with customizable spend limits, automatic Karma Points donations to Expensify.org, and more
- Up to 2% cash back on all Expensify Card purchases through 2021, and up to 1% thereafter
- Next-day ACH reimbursements for cash expenses
- SmartScan for an unlimited number of receipts
- Invoicing and bill processing with online bank transfer and credit card collections
- Chat-based corporate travel booking for flights, hotels, and rental cars
“Millions of SMBs with antiquated back offices find it daunting to make the jump to classic expense management tools with multi-level approval workflows, custom coding, and so on,” says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. “So we're launching an entirely new Free Plan that fills the gap and provides all the back-office functionality a small business needs, at no cost whatsoever. There’s also an easy upgrade path for companies to unlock as they grow with us at their own pace. This new offering is just the start of Expensify’s transition from the world’s most beloved expense reporting software to global financial superapp.”
In addition to the new Free Plan, Expensify also announced that members on paid plans can earn up to 4% cash back on all Expensify Card purchases through 2021, and up to 2% thereafter.
For more information on the Free Plan and other Expensify offerings, head over to expensify.com/pricing.
About Expensify
Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 10 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters. Download the app or sign up at Expensify.com today!
