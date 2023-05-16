CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2023--
Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical trial supply services company serving the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the addition of spray drying capabilities to support the formulation and development of biopharmaceuticals. The new spray drying services will be available from its facility located in Cranbury, New Jersey.
Spray drying is an important pharmaceutical formulation technology to control powder particle size and morphology, enhance aqueous solubility of amorphous formulations to improve drug bioavailability, and engineer particles for delivery to the lungs (DPI). The company’s new pilot-scale spray dryer will further expand its capabilities to handle challenging powder formulations for both oral solid dose and DPI products, complementing Experic’s proficiency with low dose precision powder filling technologies.
“Spray drying is a key addition to our technology toolbox given the increasing customer demand for particle engineering services,” said Justin Lacombe, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at Experic. “The investment allows us to expand our service footprint in support of both solvent and aqueous spray-drying processes for small and large molecule products.”
The new scale spray dryer is expected to be available for clients in July 2023 upon completion of installation and validation activities.
About Experic
Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and pharmaceutical supply services company, supports every phase of a product’s life cycle from conception to clinical and commercial scale, across a range of dosing and packaging formats, including tablets, capsules, and low dose dry powder inhalation. From our state-of-the-art, Class A cGMP facility, we manage global delivery of the highest quality products, even for expedited projects, while providing unparalleled knowledge, expertise, and customer service. Learn more about our manufacturing and supply services at expericservices.com.
