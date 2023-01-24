CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--
Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical trial supply services company serving the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the expansion of its analytical laboratory and services. The new laboratory is located in the same office park as Experic’s headquarters in Cranbury, New Jersey.
The new 3,800-square-foot laboratory, growing team of experienced scientific professionals, and additional investments in equipment and software will better support clients using the company’s formulation, development, and GMP manufacturing services. Experic’s expertise resolving issues associated with challenging powder formulations requires specific talent and tools to deliver robust scientific solutions for both oral solid dose and inhalation products.
“With our business growing rapidly, it became imperative to expand the laboratory,” said Justin Lacombe, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at Experic. “ Analytical services are integral to every development project and drug substance we work with. By expanding our team and capabilities, we can respond to clients more quickly and more cost effectively while providing a more complete end-to-end solution that clients want and need.”
About Experic
Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and pharmaceutical supply services company, supports every phase of a product’s life cycle from conception to clinical and commercial scale, across a range of dosing and packaging formats, including tablets, capsules, and low dose dry powder inhalation. From our state-of-the-art, Class A cGMP facility, we manage global delivery of the highest quality products, even for expedited projects, while providing unparalleled knowledge, expertise, and customer service. Learn more about our manufacturing and supply services at expericservices.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005366/en/
CONTACT: Lindsey Langemeier
SCORR Marketing
402-405-4269
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL OTHER MANUFACTURING HEALTH MANUFACTURING CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Experic
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/24/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/24/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005366/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.