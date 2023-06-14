MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2023--
This week, David Stern, CEO of Experity, the national leader in on-demand care solutions, along with his wife, Kelly Stern, have taken more than one thousand employees and family members for an all-expense-paid trip to Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida. Dr. and Mrs. Stern hosted the trip to celebrate a successful transaction in 2022, when Experity took a large investment from GTCR, with Warburg Pincus retaining a significant stake in the company. Any employee who worked at Experity at the time of the transaction was eligible to bring their family on the “Excellent Adventure” celebration.
“Kelly and I are beyond grateful for the dedicated, enthusiastic employees that have made Experity a success,” said Dr. Stern, CEO, Experity. “We are thrilled to see everyone laughing and playing together in Orlando as we celebrate our accomplishments as Team Experity.”
On-site at the resort, employees are participating in a variety of activities— including pools, water park, golf courses, spa, mountain bikes, tennis courts, and kids' activities such as arts and crafts, movie nights, and educational sessions.
According to Candice Buchanan, Accounts Receivable Specialist at Experity, “I was hired on in 2021 as a remote worker and literally knew nobody here but maybe two or three people that I have had on my teams. Every single person I came into contact with was so nice and welcoming! I haven’t been at Experity for long, just shy of two years, but I have to say I have never felt more appreciated at any prior job like I do this one. I feel like I matter. From the flight to Orlando to our flight back to North Carolina, we have had a blast.”
At Experity, all employees participate in the Experity synthetic stock program that allowed them to all receive a substantial payout upon the transaction. Experity leadership remains dedicated to offering employees opportunities that improve their well-being, and the trip is a display of the appreciation Dr. Stern has for the valued team, along with a nod to the amazing positive culture that Team Experity has created.
“In my past jobs, I was just a number. At Experity I feel valued as an employee and person and cannot wait to see where we go from here. I am thankful for everything Dr. and Mrs. Stern and the team did to make this trip possible,” said Shiloh Exline, Patient Services Representative.
Experity is the leading software and services company for on-demand healthcare in the U.S. urgent care market, providing an integrated operating system complete with electronic medical record, practice management, patient engagement, billing, teleradiology, business intelligence and consulting solutions. Over 50% of the U.S. urgent care market runs on Experity solutions. With Experity, providers can best meet the demands of the evolving on-demand space and deliver high-quality, high-velocity care by streamlining operations, improving patient experiences, and optimizing revenue. A GTCR portfolio company, Experity’s leadership is comprised of growth-minded urgent care experts and business leaders committed to improving on-demand healthcare for all. For information and resources, visit experityhealth.com.
