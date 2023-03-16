Arlington, Va., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education finance experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present on a variety of topics at the 48th annual Association for Education Finance and Policy (AEFP) conference, March 23-25 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Denver, Co.
This year’s conference theme is “A Great Upheaval: Research and Evidence in a Time of Political and Social Transformation,” and is designed to facilitate collaborations and connections between researchers, policymakers and practitioners. AEFP is dedicated to the promotion of research and partnerships that can inform education policy and finance and improve education outcomes.
Attendees will present, discuss and evaluate the latest research and data on education finance from pre-K to postsecondary education. AIR experts will present their work in several sessions across a variety of topics, including equitable school funding, environmental effects on education, early childhood education, postsecondary education, teacher preparation and performance, and more. Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in MDT). Learn more about the conference at https://aefpweb.org/conference.
Thursday, March 23
8:15 – 9:45 a.m.
1.10 - Higher Education Fiscal Inflows and Outflows
AIR Session: Informing Equitable Funding Levels for Texas Community Colleges
Location: Room 10 - Mt. Elbert (Tower - GHCC, 2nd floor)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jesse Levin and Jason Lee
10:00 – 11:30 a.m.
2.08 - School Finance Policy for Targeted Student Populations
AIR Session: The Equity and Adequacy of K-12 School Funding for English Language Learners- A National Analysis
Location: Room 8 - Crestone Peak (Main Building, 2nd floor)
AIR Presenter/Author: Ajay Srikanth
2.12 - Going Early, Getting Ahead: Early College Momentum
AIR Session: Bolstering Alternative Postsecondary Pathways: The Long-term Impact of the Early College High School Model
Location: Room 12 - Mt. Evans (Tower - GHCC, 2nd floor)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Kyle Neering, Robert Schwarzhaupt, Kristina Zeiser and Mengli Song
11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Location: Aspen Ballroom (Main Building, 2nd floor)
AIR Session: A Cost Study of High Quality Child Care in Michigan: Lessons for Methods and Analysis Approaches in Child Care Cost Studies
AIR Presenters/Authors: Danielle Shaw Attaway, Amanda Danks and Karen Manship
AIR Session: Medical Legal Partnership: A Study of the Return on Investment
AIR Presenters/Authors: Colleen V. Heberle, Amanda Danks, Jesse Levin, Leah Brown and Kimberly Kendziora
3:15 – 4:45 p.m.
4.05 - Effects of K12 Course Taking for College and Career Success
AIR Session: Evaluating Texas's High School Pathways for College and Career Success
Location: Room 5 - Mt. Wilson (Main Building, 3rd floor)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Lynn Mellor and Jesse Levin
Friday, March 24
8:15 – 9:45 a.m.
5.06 - Environmental Effects on Education
AIR Session: Investigating the Relationship between Air Pollution and Education Outcomes Using NAEP and County-level Data
Location: Room 6 - Mt. Oxford (Main Building, 3rd floor)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Saki Ikoma and Markus Broer
10:00 – 11:30 a.m.
6.02 - Developing Policy to Provide Equitable Funding for Community Colleges
AIR Session: Developing Policy to Provide Equitable Funding for Community Colleges
Location: Room 2 - Mt. Princeton (Main Building, 3rd floor)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jesse Levin and Tammy Kolbe
Saturday, March 25
8:15 – 9:45 a.m.
9.08 - Elementary School Interventions and Experiences
Location: Room 8 - Crestone Peak (Main Building, 2nd floor)
AIR Session: Effects and Costs of Large-Scale Early Math Interventions on Student Outcomes: Evidence from Kentucky’s Math Achievement Fund
AIR Presenters/Authors: Dong Hoon Lee, Umut Ozek , Zeyu Xu and Jesse Levin
AIR Session: Departmentalized Instruction and Elementary School Effectiveness
AIR Presenters/Authors: James Cowan, Ben Backes and Dan Goldhaber
10:00 – 11:30 a.m.
10.10 - Pre-Service Teachers and Mentors
Location: Room 10 - Mt. Elbert (Tower - GHCC, 2nd floor)
AIR Session: National Board Certification as a Signal of Cooperating Teacher Quality?
AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald and Dan Goldhaber
AIR Session: Field-based Experiences in Massachusetts: Exploring Multiple Dimensions of Mentor Teacher and Early-Career Teaching Effectiveness
AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald, Ben Backes, James Cowan and Dan Goldhaber
About AIR
Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance to solve some of the most urgent challenges in the U.S. and around the world. We advance evidence in the areas of education, health, the workforce, human services and international development to create a better, more equitable world. For more information, visit www.air.org.
