FILE - The national championship trophy is seen before a new conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Clemson and Alabama, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The College Football Playoff announced Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, it will expand to a 12-team event, starting in 2024, finally completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements.The announcement comes a day after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and '25 seasons, the last hurdle CFP officials needed cleared to triple the size of what is now a four-team format.