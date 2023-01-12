FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio attends a rally in Portland, Ore., Aug. 17, 2019. Jury selection for the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants will resume in early January after a holiday break. The judge presiding over the case against the far-right extremist group members questioned prospective jurors for a fifth day on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.