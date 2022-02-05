Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to present the highest state awards in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. At the core of the Ukraine crisis is a puzzle. Why would Putin push Europe to the brink of war to demand the West not do something that it has no plan to do anyway? Russia says NATO, the American-led alliance that has on its hands the biggest European crisis in decades, must never offer membership to Ukraine, which gained independence as the Soviet Union broke apart about 30 years ago.