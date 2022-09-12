FILE - This handout photo taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Aug. 7, 2022, shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine. The shutdown of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant cuts the risk of a radiation disaster that has haunted the world. The last of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant’s six nuclear reactors was shut down Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, because Russia’s war in Ukraine had repeatedly cut reliable external power supplies.