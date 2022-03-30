FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 20, 2020, in Washington. Revelations of a roughly eight-hour gap in official records of then-President Donald Trump's phone calls on the day of last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are raising fresh questions about the diligence — or lack thereof — of the White House's record-keeping.