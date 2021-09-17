FIEL - In this Sept. 6, 2021, file photo, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, delivers a speech during the opening ceremony for the Floating Office where a high-level dialogue on climate adaptation takes place in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The World Bank is canceling a prominent report on business conditions around the world after investigators found staff members were pressured by the bank’s leaders to alter data about China and some other governments. Georgieva said she disagreed with the findings.