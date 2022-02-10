QINGDAO, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2022--
From paper-cutting to Jiaodong drums, from traditional New Year customs to reunion New Year's Eve dinner, foreign friends from Germany used unique perspectives to show the Chinese Spring Festival to the world, spread Chinese culture and share the treasured memories of Qingdao people.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005767/en/
Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao
YouTube: https://youtu.be/P0Qgj5l5Yvg
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005767/en/
CONTACT: Contact: Zhu Yiling
Tel: 0086-532-85911619
KEYWORD: CHINA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: VACATION EVENTS/CONCERTS ENTERTAINMENT DESTINATIONS TRAVEL
SOURCE: The City of Qingdao
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/10/2022 01:01 PM/DISC: 02/10/2022 01:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005767/en