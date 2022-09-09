COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--
Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) announces the brand’s ‘Made to #ExpressYou’ activations bringing fashion month to customers across the country. The in-person and social media initiatives will commence with the brand’s first-ever ‘Made to #ExpressYou’ Pop-Up Styling Hub in New York City on September 9th and 10 th. Express’ Celeb Stylists –Allison Bornstein, Brandon Williams, Sam Spector, and Zerina Akers– will host personal styling appointments for event attendees.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005043/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
“As we approached the fall season, we wanted to make fashion month accessible to all, and our ‘Made to #ExpressYou’ activations are meant to inspire customers to find and share their style,” said Sara Tervo, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Express. "As a part of our Styling Community, we’re leveraging our Celeb Stylists to help people get dressed with confidence and delivering our innovative TikTok branded effect so users can share with others the trends they are loving this season.”
The ‘Made to #ExpressYou’ Pop-Up Styling Hub will bring the power of the Express community to NYC by helping people dress with confidence in the brand’s Fall 2022 collection. Appointments with the brand’s Celeb Stylists will take place at the Express Styling Hub designed as a luxe dressing room. Actor and digital creator Chris Olsen will also make a special appearance and create ‘street style’ content on September 9th at the Flatiron location. The Express Styling Hub will be open to the public from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST and customers can join the stylists at the following locations:
Friday, September 9th – Flatiron
130 Fifth Ave., New York, NY between 18th St. & 19th St.
Saturday, September 10th – Meatpacking
446 West 14th St., New York, NY between Washington St. & 10th Ave.
The momentum will continue with the brand debuting a new and engaging way for customers to celebrate their style with its TikTok “Walk the Runway” branded effect on September 9th through October 31st. Users will be able to turn any backdrop into a custom runway to show how they express themselves through style. The branded effect will be accessed via a TikCode by opening the “Friends” tab within TikTok, tapping the “Add Friend” button and selecting the QR code icon to scan the codes in stores, across branded marketing materials and at the Made to #ExpressYou Pop-Up Styling Hub.
On September 17th, the brand’s Styling Community will host its Fall Style Celebration with an all-day event in 98 Express stores and a digital livestream hosted by Tan France. The events will recreate the NYC Styling Hub activation by engaging customers with confidence-boosting styling, leveraging TikCodes to bring the branded effect to life as well as exclusive giveaways, offers, and more. Customers can learn more here.
About Express, Inc.
Express is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand grounded in versatility, guided by its purpose - We Create Confidence. We Inspire Self-Expression. - and powered by a styling community. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has been a part of some of the most important and culture-defining fashion trends. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always ‘of the now’ so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.
The Company operates over 550 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app. Express, Inc. is comprised of the brands Express and UpWest, and is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com or www.upwest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005043/en/
CONTACT: Matthew Owens
SHADOW
Matthew@weareshadow.comAmanda Monteleone
EXPRESS
KEYWORD: NEW YORK OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN RETAIL SOCIAL MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER LUXURY CELEBRITY DEPARTMENT STORES OTHER RETAIL OTHER ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALTY WOMEN FASHION
SOURCE: Express, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/09/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/09/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005043/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.