Express Announces National Rollout of Innovative Community Commerce Program and Names Global Fashion Authority Rachel Zoe as Program’s Lead Style Editor

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announces the national rollout of its Community Commerce program and names Global Fashion Authority Rachel Zoe as the program's Lead Style Editor. Launched in July 2021, the program offers fashion enthusiasts a way to style, inspire and earn commission. As Lead Style Editor, Zoe will give Express Style Editors the tools and knowledge to become the next generation of style experts and will lend her own style know-how to exclusive curations and design collaborations beginning later this year.
“Rachel Zoe shares our view that fashion can serve a higher purpose, and as Lead Style Editor, her own story will help to encourage many of our customers to follow an entrepreneurial path grounded in sharing their style and creating confidence,” said Sara Tervo, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Express. “As we continue to advance our EXPRESSway Forward strategy, we are so excited to rollout our Community Commerce program and build a national network of style enthusiasts.”
Launched in July as a pilot and now rolling out nationally, the Express Community Commerce program brings together a group of style experts called Express Style Editors, who receive product information and education, personal coaching and ongoing mentorship. A dedicated platform lets these individuals’ style, sell and earn commission on specially designed seasonal collections. Through a customized app, Style Editors select their favorites from an assortment of exclusive pieces and curate their own storefronts that link to their personal social media accounts. Style Editors can also host meet-ups and styling events at Express stores to create personalized customer experiences in a physical environment.
As one of the most recognizable and respected fashion experts, Zoe will lend her reach and experience to help recruit, guide and mentor Express Style Editors, and the top selling Style Editors may also have the opportunity to attend an exclusive meet and greet with Zoe at an upcoming Express photoshoot as part of a sales incentive program. Tapping into her own affinity for the Express brand, Zoe will debut specially curated collections starting in December and the first exclusive design collaborations in Spring of 2022.
“I believe that style has the power to define who we are, and I am beyond excited to partner with Express and help deliver their brand purpose to create confidence, and inspire self-expression through fashion,” said Rachel Zoe. “As the Express Lead Style Editor, I look forward to engaging with the Company’s innovative Community Commerce platform and being a part of the next generation of stylists' fashion journey by sharing my story and bringing my own sense of style and passion for design to Express.”
The Express Community Commerce program is a component of the Company’s drive to deliver its goal of $1.0 billion in e-Commerce demand by 2024 and bring its brand purpose to life in a powerful, unique way. More information on the Express Community Commerce program, including how to become a Style Editor and how to download the program’s app, can be found here.
About Express, Inc.
Grounded in versatility and powered by a styling community, Express is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has been a part of some of the most important and culture-defining fashion trends. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always ‘of the now’ so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.
The Company operates over 500 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app. Express, Inc. is comprised of the brands Express and UpWest, and is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.
About Rachel Zoe
Co-CEO and Founder of Rachel Zoe, Inc., CURATEUR, Rachel Zoe Collection and The Zoe Report, and Chairwoman of Rachel Zoe Ventures
Rachel Zoe is an influential entrepreneur, creative director, stylist, editor, author, media personality, mother, and more renowned for her ability to inspire and transform. After achieving the highest recognition as a globally in-demand stylist, Zoe’s career catapulted to include an eponymous Bravo show, two New York Times bestselling books, and an online style destination where she currently serves as Editor-at-Large, plus an ever-growing list of philanthropic efforts and brand collaborations. In her role as Chairwoman of Rachel Zoe Ventures, Zoe serves as an active and engaged investor and advisor to an esteemed portfolio of brands. Among her latest endeavors, Zoe launched her new podcast, Works for Us, as well as her luxury shopping membership, CURATEUR, which offers women from all over access to her world of curated style.
