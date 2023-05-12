COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2023--
Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced that the Company will report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Earlier that morning, the Company will issue a press release detailing those results. The conference call will be hosted by Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Judd, Chief Financial Officer.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings call are invited to dial (888) 550-5723 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.express.com/investor. A telephone replay of this call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on May 24, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 and entering the replay pin number 1790468. In addition, an investor presentation of first quarter 2023 results will be available at www.express.com/investor beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on May 24, 2023.
About EXPR
EXPR is a fashion retail company whose business includes an omnichannel operating platform, physical and online stores, and a multi-brand portfolio that includes Express and UpWest. The Express brand launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place. Today, Express is a brand with a purpose - We Create Confidence. We Inspire Self-Expression. - powered by a styling community. UpWest launched in 2019 with a purpose to Provide Comfort for People & Planet.
The Company has over 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app; and 13 UpWest retail stores and the UpWest.com online store. EXPR is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information about our Company, please visit www.express.com/investors and for more information about our brands, please visit www.express.com or www.upwest.com.
