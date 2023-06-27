SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2023--
ExtraHop, a leader in network detection and response (NDR), today announced Forrester Research, Inc. named ExtraHop a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Network Analysis And Visibility, Q2 2023 1. According to the report, “ExtraHop commands the market with its depth and breadth of enterprise features.” 1
In Forrester’s evaluation, ExtraHop received the highest score possible in 20 of the 29 criteria:
- Current Offering: Threat Detection, Detection Integrations, Framework Mapping, Types of Threats Detected, Encrypted Traffic Analysis, Detection Technologies, Asset Discovery, Response, Deployment, Cloud, Egress and Internal Visibility, Retrospective Analysis, Contextual Details, APIs and Other Integrations
- Strategy: Vision, Innovation, Roadmap, Adoption
- Market Presence: Revenue, Number of Customers
Forrester also states, “ExtraHop’s superior vision focuses on exposing assets that touch the network without introducing additional overhead and noise, which require a heavy lift from SOC analysts.” 1
With a strong background in network performance monitoring, the ExtraHop NDR platform, Reveal(x) 360, offers 360-degree visibility and situational intelligence to detect unusual and suspicious activity and behavior in the network as it occurs. Reveal(x) 360 automates investigations to streamline workflows, enabling immediate, confident response.
“The success we’ve experienced in our decade-and-a-half long history is due to the mutual trust and relationships we’ve prioritized building with our customers,” said Jesse Rothstein, co-founder and CTO, ExtraHop. “Throughout my years in network security, I’ve seen, first-hand, threats rapidly evolve and how the network can help companies to uncover the truth. With new offerings from ExtraHop, like intrusion detection and visibility into employee use of generative AI tools, we continue to dedicate ourselves to leading innovation in the NDR market and protecting the enterprise in an ever-changing threat landscape.”
Forrester’s inclusion of ExtraHop in the Forrester Wave: Network Analysis and Visibility, Q2 2023 follows ExtraHop being named a representative vendor in the Forrester Network Analysis and Visibility Landscape, Q1 2023.
To read more, download the Network Analysis and Visibility Landscape, Q2 2023 and read the blog.
