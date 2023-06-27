EY Announces Courtney Folk of Renewal Logistics as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southeast Award Winner

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2023--
Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that co-founder and CEO, Courtney Folk of Renewal Logistics was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2023 Southeast Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Courtney Folk was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
“I am honored to be named an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2023 Southeast Award winner and become part of the legacy of great leaders to hold this award. This recognition highlights and further elevates our focus on bringing relief to the logistics operations of fashion and CPG brands, supporting a sustainable supply chain and being a diverse work environment where people thrive,” said Folk.
Renewal Logistics is a woman-owned high volume logistics company for apparel, footwear, and consumer goods. It is the largest independent provider in its space working with some of the largest and best-known brands in the world. Its focus on the circular economy has a significant environmental impact. Renewal’s unique approach has kept over 10 million units out of landfills by restoring apparel. Renewal develops customized approaches to unique problems, minimizes the cost of delays and converts expired inventory into sellable merchandise. Its 200,000 sq ft production space helps clients move product faster by creating true omnichannel capabilities quickly changing out brand and price tags, converting hanging stock to be ready to ship via e-comm.
Renewal Logistics’ Services include:
* 3PL fulfillment and warehousing
* AQL inspections
* Kitting services: e-commerce & promotional packaging
* Trim work changes: rebranding, joker tag removal/replacement, re-stickering, price tag changes
* Reverse Logistics for retail & e-commerce returns
* Repairs: button replacement, label changes
* Mold remediation
* Odor elimination
* Finishing: wrinkle removal, pressing, refolding
* Destruction, disposal, donation services
* Custom projects that require special handling
It’s core values include bringing relief, being adaptable, delivering excellence and promoting trust. Renewal goes the extra mile to help customers achieve their goals.
For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.
As a Southeast award winner, Courtney Folk is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year ® Award in June 2024.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:
- Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks
- Daymond John of FUBU
- Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, Inc.
- Holly Thaggard and Amanda Baldwin of Supergoop!
- Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company
- James Park of Fitbit
- Jodi Berg of Vitamix
- Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.
- Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC
- Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation
- Sheila Mikhail of AskBio
About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year ® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year ® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.
