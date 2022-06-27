SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2022--
Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Thomas Thill, CEO of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners (AmeriVet) was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2022 Central South Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Thomas Thill based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, AmeriVet partners with experienced, established veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices and provides best-in-class operational resources to support their success. Its joint venture partnership model has proven popular amongst veterinarians and AmeriVet has experienced rapid growth since acquiring its first practice in 2017. It currently operates 151 practices in 33 states and employs over 2,500 people nationwide.
“I am honored and humbled to be named an Entrepreneur of the Year winner in the Central South region,” said Thill. “It’s an amazing feeling to see your dream become a reality and I have seen that happen with AmeriVet. Of course, AmeriVet could not have succeeded without the dedicated work of our incredibly passionate and talented team, so I share this award with them!”
As a Central South award winner, Thomas Thill will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.
About AmeriVet Veterinary Partners
For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most - because we truly care! A one-size-fits-all approach is not in our DNA; we want our partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, we are the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. Our goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients.
