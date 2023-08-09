BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2023--
ezCater, the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions, today released “ How Food Fuels Construction Teams,” a new report surveying 500 construction professionals to understand how they eat on the job site and the impact that food has on their performance. The report uncovered that the majority of construction workers are not eating enough and that hunger can impact productivity and quality standards, with over half (51%) worried that they or a coworker could make a mistake on the job as a result.
Key findings from ezCater’s How Food Fuels Construction Teams report include:
- Running on empty calories all morning long is the norm: 78% of respondents said they begin work before 8 a.m. and 55% work longer than eight hours. On top of that, most construction workers (57%) surveyed start their day with only a coffee or energy drink at least three days per week — making the lunch break a fundamental part of their workday.
- Cost, time, and access are barriers to buying lunch: Cost is the most commonly cited barrier to buying lunch, with 37% saying it's too expensive. Following that, 35% cited not having enough time to get lunch, and 29% said limited access to food options prevents them from buying a meal.
- Providing food on the job site increases productivity: Without lunch, workers feel sleepy or have low energy (44%), are less focused (39%) and unmotivated (35%) on the job. When asked, 65% of construction workers said free meals would motivate them to work harder.
- When employers provide lunch, construction professionals take notice: Employers who provide food as a perk are able to retain their employees longer, with 75% of construction workers agreeing they’d continue working for a company that provides free meals. More than half (77%) agree free meals would make them feel appreciated, and 61% percent said they’d be more willing to accept a job offer from a company that gives free lunch.
“Construction workers made it clear: when their stomachs are full, their output soars,” said Diane Swint, Chief Revenue Officer, ezCater. “These folks are working hungry because they struggle to find affordable and accessible options near the job site. By feeding their workforce, employers can not only help improve productivity, but also boost employee morale — saying goodbye to a hungry crew, and hello to happier employees."
For more information about how hard-working construction professionals feel about food for work and how ezCater can help feed construction teams, download the How Food Fuels Construction Teams report here.
Methodology
In May 2023, ezCater surveyed 500 full-time, onsite construction workers nationwide to gather information about their eating habits for lunch.
About ezCater
ezCater is the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions. With over 100,000 restaurants across the US on its platform, ezCater provides flexible and scalable food solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off events such as sales calls and board meetings. ezCater is purpose-built for food for work and supported by best-in-class customer service, enabling companies to centralize and manage their food spend in a single, customizable platform. To explore corporate food solutions or place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.
