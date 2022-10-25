SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--
fabric, a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, whose mission is to accelerate the GMV of the Internet by ending the pain of replatforming for retailers and brands, today announced that Yon Nuta has joined the company as its first Chief Product Officer. In this role, Nuta will bring his data-driven approach to lead product vision and development across fabric’s entire suite of modern commerce offerings. He will report directly to fabric CEO Faisal Masud.
Nuta joins fabric from Babylon Health where he guided analytics, product design and development as CPO. He has also held product leadership roles at Gaia, Talenthouse, ComScore and Microsoft. He also brings a startup pedigree to fabric as the Co-Founder/CEO of TalkIQ.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the experienced team at fabric, and getting back to my b2b and commerce roots,” said Yon Nuta, Chief Product Officer, fabric. “The opportunity for fabric is huge as so few tech companies are truly innovating on behalf of retailers and brands. fabric is well on its way to ending the pain of replatforming, with their modern, API-driven approach, along with lowering TCO, and I am excited to get started.”
fabric, founded in Seattle, secured $140MM in Series C funding in February, and has been steadily growing and adding customers even through the current difficult economic environment. fabric Marketplace has been particularly popular with retailers and brands who seek to add risk-free inventory through fabric’s innovative dropship program.
“Yon is a terrific addition to fabric, and we’re excited to see his creativity and rigor in action as we continue to build up our product offering,” said Faisal Masud, CEO of fabric. “Digital commerce has suffered for years due to the lack of meaningful technology advances and the pain of replatforming. fabric is changing this, and Yon is going to play a critical role in executing our mission.”
About fabric
fabric’s mission is to accelerate the GMV of the Internet by ending the pain of replatforming. By democratizing access to best-in-class digital commerce tooling, fabric allows merchants who aren't served well by Shopify, Oracle, or Salesforce (and other hosted platforms) to thrive in an e-commerce world. Customers like BuildDirect, GNC, and MSC trust fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within just a few months without having to replatform. fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in the Cloud Capital Seattle, Washington, with offices and customers around the world, fabric is backed by SoftBank, Glynn Capital, Forerunner Ventures, Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, and Expa. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc.
