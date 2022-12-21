NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--
Fabuwood Cabinetry has been a force in the industry since its founding in 2009, and they continue to redefine industry excellence with the latest Fabuwood has to offer: Illume cabinetry. Illume is an innovative and modern take on frameless cabinetry, and together with their ultramodern new slab door style, Catalina, it is a complete game changer for the industry.
Illume embodies Fabuwood’s commitment to always deliver the latest technology and most transformative designs to their customers. Illume includes Threespine® construction which features an interlocking system for maximum durability. The cabinets are finished with a custom white linen interior for a luxurious and one-of-a-kind feel. Illume also features top of the line Blum hardware, including Compact Clip hinges for simple installation and soft-close technology for a smooth user experience.
Customers’ needs are at the forefront of Illume with its full access design. The tandem drawer boxes included with Illume gives maximum drawer extension for full, easy reach to the entirety of the drawer box. Together with the variety of modern colors and finishes, Illume is the ideal combination of modern style and smooth function.
The Illume preview has been met with an extraordinarily positive response by Fabuwood kitchen dealers and designers. Illume has an official launch date of mid-January and will be available to customers at that time.
About Fabuwood Cabinetry:
Fabuwood is a top-of-the-line cabinetry company that is committed to redefining quality in the industry. They are innovative not only in the design and production of their products but also in their technology. EZ Pricing, a cutting-edge platform designed in-house by the Fabuwood team, was the first of its kind in the cabinet industry. With the fastest lead times on semi-custom cabinets, constant upgrades, frequent new releases, and dedication to staying on top in both quality and style, Fabuwood really is a leader in its industry.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005487/en/
CONTACT: Moses Brach
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPECIALTY FOREST PRODUCTS OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE NATURAL RESOURCES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL MANUFACTURING HOME GOODS INTERIOR DESIGN
SOURCE: Fabuwood Cabinetry
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/21/2022 12:23 PM/DISC: 12/21/2022 12:23 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005487/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.