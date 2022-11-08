NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--
Fabuwood Cabinetry continues to redefine what a cabinet company looks like in the 21 st Century. Whether with their cutting-edge EZ Pricing ordering platform or their new express custom colors program offering the fastest lead time in the industry, they continue to push the boundaries.
Another way they’re shaking things up is with their latest cabinet style, Luna, which is a complete reimagining of the shaker-style cabinet. This door style pushes the stiles and rails to the very edge of the panel, creating a sharp and edgy look which is perfect for contemporary kitchens.
The design is not the only innovative aspect of Luna. Fabuwood’s latest cabinet design utilizes Blum’s new Compact Clip hinges with Blumotion soft-close and quick-release technology. This allows for lightning-fast one-click installation and removal of the door from the cabinet frame.
Reception of Luna has been overwhelmingly positive. In an interview with cabinet industry veteran Joseph Blum, Blum mentioned that “Fabuwood has ushered in the next generation of shaker cabinets with Luna. I predict that within the next few years, this style will become the default shaker that consumers gravitate towards.”
About Fabuwood Cabinetry:
Fabuwood is a top-of-the-line cabinetry company that is committed to redefining quality in the industry. They are innovative not only in the design and production of their products but also in their technology. EZ Pricing, a cutting-edge platform designed in-house by the Fabuwood team, was the first of its kind in the cabinet industry. With the fastest lead times on semi-custom cabinets, constant upgrades, frequent new releases, and dedication to staying on top in both quality and style, Fabuwood really is a leader in its industry.
