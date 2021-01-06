MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook joins Twitter in blocking Trump from posting following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.
Facebook joins Twitter in blocking Trump from posting following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters
