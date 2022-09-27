Facing a New Generation of Warfare, Precision Fires Provide Crucial Capability to Rapidly Engage an Enemy

A new whitepaper from Teledyne FLIR Defense, ‘The Proliferation of Precision Fires,’ discusses how every warfighter on the battlefield benefits from technology that enables them to call for fires anytime and in any environment. The paper explores the critical importance of precision fires to address capability gaps on the modern battlefield and to engage a new generation of enemy threats. The whitepaper also examines game-changing Laser Target Designator (LTD) technology employed by Group 1 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) that can resolve operating constraints, speed decision-making, and boost the mission success of precision strikes.