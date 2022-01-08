FILE - Dr. Robert Malone gestures as he stands in his barn, Wednesday July 22, 2020, in Madison, Va. An unfounded theory taking root online suggests millions of people have been “hypnotized” into believing mainstream ideas about COVID-19. In widely shared social media posts this week, efforts to combat the disease have been dismissed with just three words: “mass formation psychosis.” The term gained attention after it was floated by Malone during a Dec. 31, 2021 appearance on a podcast.