1st-$24,000, Claiming $25,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Champagne Horizon (L), 120
|R. Gutierrez
|11-2-6
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4/1
|2
|Quinn Murphy (L), 120
|E. Nieves
|8-1-1
|Joseph Foster
|5/1
|3
|Strollin the Bayou (L), 120
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|4-3-1
|Vickie Foley
|2/1
|4
|a-Good Mongolia (L), 120
|S. Sanjur
|8-3-2
|Hugo Rodriguez
|3/1
|5
|Lagom (L), 120
|M. Murrill
|8-4-4
|Thomas Morley
|3/1
|6
|a-Embarrassing (L), 122
|J. Loveberry
|2-1-3
|Hugo Rodriguez
|3/1
|7
|Persisto (L), 120
|J. Graham
|4-1-4
|Thomas Amoss
|7/2
a-Coupled
2nd-$16,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tio Blas (L), 121
|A. Beschizza
|8-3-3
|Jose Camejo
|5/2
|2
|Kyle's Bro Jimmy (L), 121
|R. Gutierrez
|5-6-4
|Nathan Hatcher
|10/1
|3
|Da Gold Room , 121
|J. Vargas
|8-7-3
|Nathan Hatcher
|10/1
|4
|Upham (L), 121
|J. Loveberry
|5-7-3
|Carlos Silva
|8/1
|5
|My Guitar (L), 118
|J. Riquelme
|4-5-6
|John Ladner
|8/1
|6
|Canihaveitlikethat (L), 121
|M. Murrill
|7-3-5
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|3/1
|7
|Perfecture (L), 115
|E. Nieves
|4-3-8
|Joseph Foster
|4/1
|8
|White Mist (L), 118
|J. Vega
|7-2-5
|Gennadi Dorochenko
|8/1
3rd-$32,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Watrugonnadokaren , 117
|D. Parker
|6-2-1
|Shane Wilson
|5/1
|2
|Sweet Blindness (L), 119
|S. Laviolette
|7-4-1
|Gary Scherer
|5/1
|3
|Gianna's Gift (L), 119
|J. Graham
|4-2-3
|Jerome Miller
|2/1
|4
|Magical Peapod (L), 119
|M. Murrill
|6-2-5
|Vickie Foley
|7/2
|5
|Malibu Moira (L), 121
|S. Sanjur
|1-3-2
|George Leonard, III
|9/5
4th-$17,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Blueridge Mountain (L), 120
|A. Beschizza
|5-5-4
|Joe Sharp
|10/1
|2
|a-Sharpendup (L), 120
|E. Nieves
|4-2-1
|Justin Jeansonne
|8/5
|3
|Convict Pike (L), 122
|R. Gutierrez
|4-4-1
|Alexis Claire
|6/1
|4
|a-Picking Roses , 120
|E. Nieves
|2-2-4
|Justin Jeansonne
|8/5
|5
|Tigerbeach (L), 120
|J. Riquelme
|3-4-4
|Shane Wilson
|10/1
|6
|Tiz Light the Way (L), 120
|M. Murrill
|6-4-1
|Chris Hartman
|10/1
|7
|Nobrag Justfact (L), 120
|S. Laviolette
|6-7-5
|Eric Heitzmann
|20/1
|8
|Mangelsen (L), 119
|M. Pedroza, Jr.
|4-1-3
|Ron Faucheux
|7/5
a-Coupled
5th-$19,000, Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|A Lot of Spunk (L), 119
|C. Hernandez
|1-1-2
|Thomas Drury, Jr.
|5/2
|2
|Rockin Sunday (L), 113
|R. Diaz
|2-3-1
|Jose Camejo
|4/1
|3
|Ourperfectprincess (L), 116
|M. Pedroza, Jr.
|6-1-5
|Sam David, Jr.
|6/1
|4
|Erin's Enthusiasm (L), 121
|J. Loveberry
|3-4-7
|Hugh Robertson
|8/1
|5
|Bluebird Sing (L), 121
|J. Vargas
|3-3-3
|Joe Duhon
|8/1
|6
|Seriously Sassy (L), 119
|R. Singh
|7-4-4
|Darla Singh
|5/1
|7
|Princess Renee (L), 121
|M. Murrill
|5-2-1
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|6/1
|8
|Hallajoori (L), 121
|A. Green
|8-9-1
|Keith Bourgeois
|8/1
6th-$18,000, Maiden Claiming $30,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Indian Springs (L), 122
|J. Riquelme
|7-4-5
|Donald Campbell
|20/1
|2
|Youkillinmecat (L), 119
|T. Ledet
|6-9-x
|Emile Schwandt
|30/1
|3
|Cool Runnings (L), 122
|A. Beschizza
|5-5-8
|Juan Cano
|7/2
|4
|Scary Larry (L), 121
|C. Hernandez
|5-5-4
|J. Desormeaux
|9/2
|5
|Koufax (L), 121
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|4-6-4
|Vickie Foley
|3/1
|6
|Cartier Cat (L), 121
|A. Suarez
|2-x-x
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|4/1
|7
|Scat Shack (L), 119
|S. Sanjur
|6-7-6
|Donald Campbell
|15/1
|8
|a-Unorthodox (L), 121
|J. Graham
|3-4-5
|Kelly Rubley
|7/2
|9
|a-War Light (L), 124
|M. Pedroza, Jr.
|7-5-2
|Kelly Rubley
|7/2
a-Coupled
7th-$32,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Love of My Life (M), 120
|A. Suarez
|7-x-x
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|9/2
|2
|Awesome Samantha (M), 120
|C. Hernandez
|x-x-x
|Albert Stall, Jr.
|7/2
|3
|Secret Melody (L), 120
|R. Gutierrez
|5-8-x
|Dory Jacobs
|10/1
|4
|She's Custom Made (M), 120
|D. Parker
|x-x-x
|Scott Gelner
|12/1
|5
|Ice Baby (M), 120
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|3-x-x
|Brad Cox
|5/2
|6
|Burning Desire (M), 120
|D. Carroll
|x-x-x
|Cortland Harrison
|12/1
|7
|Bourn (L), 120
|J. Graham
|4-x-x
|Thomas Amoss
|7/2
|8
|Zenchua Sky (M), 120
|S. Sanjur
|x-x-x
|Tanner Tracy
|12/1
8th-$41,000, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds (NW2 L), Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Creme de Bali (L), 117
|J. Riquelme
|1-3-x
|Shane Wilson
|6/1
|2
|Silent Power (L), 117
|A. Beschizza
|4-8-6
|Scott Gelner
|6/1
|3
|Celestial Finish (L), 115
|R. Diaz
|1-10-3
|Thomas Amoss
|7/2
|4
|Roman Poet (L), 117
|J. Graham
|6-5-8
|Thomas Amoss
|3/1
|5
|Jesuit (L), 117
|O. Mojica
|2-1-4
|James Baker
|6/1
|6
|Peso in My Pocket (L), 117
|E. Nieves
|1-x-x
|Joe Duhon
|5/1
|7
|Big Boss Ben (M), 117
|R. Gutierrez
|6-7-6
|John Ortiz
|9/2
9th-$15,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mac Legacy , 124
|O. Chavez
|x-x-x
|John Ladner
|12/1
|2
|Brave Nugget (M), 124
|R. Gutierrez
|x-x-x
|Jean Pujol
|8/1
|3
|Stella Link (M), 124
|J. Riquelme
|x-x-x
|Joe Duhon
|8/1
|4
|Savannah's Here (L), 117
|B. Culp
|3-6-2
|Nathan Hatcher
|6/1
|5
|Sayanotherprayer (L), 124
|C. Marquez
|8-7-x
|Jacoby Landry
|20/1
|6
|Looking Hot (L), 122
|E. Nieves
|2-2-5
|Patrick Mouton
|7/2
|7
|Distorted Kitty (M), 122
|R. Morales
|x-x-x
|Carol Constantine
|8/1
|8
|Hushed Court Room (L), 122
|A. Green
|4-4-7
|Corale Richards
|9/2
|9
|Grace's Vision (L), 122
|P. Cotto, Jr.
|6-5-5
|Peter DeRousselle
|5/1
|10
|Sweet Jackieleigh (L), 117
|R. Diaz
|7-7-8
|Alfonso Balderas
|6/1
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.