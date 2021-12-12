1st-$24,000, Claiming $25,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Champagne Horizon (L), 120R. Gutierrez11-2-6Jerry Hollendorfer4/1
2Quinn Murphy (L), 120E. Nieves8-1-1Joseph Foster5/1
3Strollin the Bayou (L), 120B. Hernandez, Jr.4-3-1Vickie Foley2/1
4a-Good Mongolia (L), 120S. Sanjur8-3-2Hugo Rodriguez3/1
5Lagom (L), 120M. Murrill8-4-4Thomas Morley3/1
6a-Embarrassing (L), 122J. Loveberry2-1-3Hugo Rodriguez3/1
7Persisto (L), 120J. Graham4-1-4Thomas Amoss7/2

a-Coupled

2nd-$16,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tio Blas (L), 121A. Beschizza8-3-3Jose Camejo5/2
2Kyle's Bro Jimmy (L), 121R. Gutierrez5-6-4Nathan Hatcher10/1
3Da Gold Room , 121J. Vargas8-7-3Nathan Hatcher10/1
4Upham (L), 121J. Loveberry5-7-3Carlos Silva8/1
5My Guitar (L), 118J. Riquelme4-5-6John Ladner8/1
6Canihaveitlikethat (L), 121M. Murrill7-3-5Eduardo Rodriguez3/1
7Perfecture (L), 115E. Nieves4-3-8Joseph Foster4/1
8White Mist (L), 118J. Vega7-2-5Gennadi Dorochenko8/1

3rd-$32,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Watrugonnadokaren , 117D. Parker6-2-1Shane Wilson5/1
2Sweet Blindness (L), 119S. Laviolette7-4-1Gary Scherer5/1
3Gianna's Gift (L), 119J. Graham4-2-3Jerome Miller2/1
4Magical Peapod (L), 119M. Murrill6-2-5Vickie Foley7/2
5Malibu Moira (L), 121S. Sanjur1-3-2George Leonard, III9/5

4th-$17,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Blueridge Mountain (L), 120A. Beschizza5-5-4Joe Sharp10/1
2a-Sharpendup (L), 120E. Nieves4-2-1Justin Jeansonne8/5
3Convict Pike (L), 122R. Gutierrez4-4-1Alexis Claire6/1
4a-Picking Roses , 120E. Nieves2-2-4Justin Jeansonne8/5
5Tigerbeach (L), 120J. Riquelme3-4-4Shane Wilson10/1
6Tiz Light the Way (L), 120M. Murrill6-4-1Chris Hartman10/1
7Nobrag Justfact (L), 120S. Laviolette6-7-5Eric Heitzmann20/1
8Mangelsen (L), 119M. Pedroza, Jr.4-1-3Ron Faucheux7/5

a-Coupled

5th-$19,000, Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1A Lot of Spunk (L), 119C. Hernandez1-1-2Thomas Drury, Jr.5/2
2Rockin Sunday (L), 113R. Diaz2-3-1Jose Camejo4/1
3Ourperfectprincess (L), 116M. Pedroza, Jr.6-1-5Sam David, Jr.6/1
4Erin's Enthusiasm (L), 121J. Loveberry3-4-7Hugh Robertson8/1
5Bluebird Sing (L), 121J. Vargas3-3-3Joe Duhon8/1
6Seriously Sassy (L), 119R. Singh7-4-4Darla Singh5/1
7Princess Renee (L), 121M. Murrill5-2-1Eduardo Rodriguez6/1
8Hallajoori (L), 121A. Green8-9-1Keith Bourgeois8/1

6th-$18,000, Maiden Claiming $30,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Indian Springs (L), 122J. Riquelme7-4-5Donald Campbell20/1
2Youkillinmecat (L), 119T. Ledet6-9-xEmile Schwandt30/1
3Cool Runnings (L), 122A. Beschizza5-5-8Juan Cano7/2
4Scary Larry (L), 121C. Hernandez5-5-4J. Desormeaux9/2
5Koufax (L), 121B. Hernandez, Jr.4-6-4Vickie Foley3/1
6Cartier Cat (L), 121A. Suarez2-x-xIgnacio Correas, IV4/1
7Scat Shack (L), 119S. Sanjur6-7-6Donald Campbell15/1
8a-Unorthodox (L), 121J. Graham3-4-5Kelly Rubley7/2
9a-War Light (L), 124M. Pedroza, Jr.7-5-2Kelly Rubley7/2

a-Coupled

7th-$32,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Love of My Life (M), 120A. Suarez7-x-xIgnacio Correas, IV9/2
2Awesome Samantha (M), 120C. Hernandezx-x-xAlbert Stall, Jr.7/2
3Secret Melody (L), 120R. Gutierrez5-8-xDory Jacobs10/1
4She's Custom Made (M), 120D. Parkerx-x-xScott Gelner12/1
5Ice Baby (M), 120B. Hernandez, Jr.3-x-xBrad Cox5/2
6Burning Desire (M), 120D. Carrollx-x-xCortland Harrison12/1
7Bourn (L), 120J. Graham4-x-xThomas Amoss7/2
8Zenchua Sky (M), 120S. Sanjurx-x-xTanner Tracy12/1

8th-$41,000, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds (NW2 L), Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Creme de Bali (L), 117J. Riquelme1-3-xShane Wilson6/1
2Silent Power (L), 117A. Beschizza4-8-6Scott Gelner6/1
3Celestial Finish (L), 115R. Diaz1-10-3Thomas Amoss7/2
4Roman Poet (L), 117J. Graham6-5-8Thomas Amoss3/1
5Jesuit (L), 117O. Mojica2-1-4James Baker6/1
6Peso in My Pocket (L), 117E. Nieves1-x-xJoe Duhon5/1
7Big Boss Ben (M), 117R. Gutierrez6-7-6John Ortiz9/2

9th-$15,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mac Legacy , 124O. Chavezx-x-xJohn Ladner12/1
2Brave Nugget (M), 124R. Gutierrezx-x-xJean Pujol8/1
3Stella Link (M), 124J. Riquelmex-x-xJoe Duhon8/1
4Savannah's Here (L), 117B. Culp3-6-2Nathan Hatcher6/1
5Sayanotherprayer (L), 124C. Marquez8-7-xJacoby Landry20/1
6Looking Hot (L), 122E. Nieves2-2-5Patrick Mouton7/2
7Distorted Kitty (M), 122R. Moralesx-x-xCarol Constantine8/1
8Hushed Court Room (L), 122A. Green4-4-7Corale Richards9/2
9Grace's Vision (L), 122P. Cotto, Jr.6-5-5Peter DeRousselle5/1
10Sweet Jackieleigh (L), 117R. Diaz7-7-8Alfonso Balderas6/1

