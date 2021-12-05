1st_$15,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Grace's Gal118I Dont Know Either116
Safe Keeping121Langfuhr's Angel121
St Maria121Kittenofthe Court118
Lucky Harborage121

2nd_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Turf Dancer122Aunt Joie122
Frosteria122a-Lovers Quarrel124
Judy's Design122Clear Sweet Signal122
a-Flatter Me Silly122Miz Troubadour122
Blessing the Flag122Kizzy B124

a-Coupled.

3rd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Ella's Lil Star121Oma Lee121
Accustomed to Hope121Say Yes Again121
Mandoline Star121Fairwell Tax Break121
D'wild Muffin121

4th_$21,000, cl $30,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Policy Option121Haleys Sailor118
Immortal118Indy Tourist118
Cancellara118Extraordinary121
Smokey Harbor118

5th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up, 1mi.

Magic City Classic Stakes

Miss Svengail114Saul Good Man112
Bobby Jr.117Liken It117
Two Mikes N Doc G117Gotta A. P. B.117
Foolish Steve119

6th_$41,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Touch of Class118Karalinka118
Latte Dolce118Cobra Casablanca120
Madame Ready118Princess Stella118
Summer Sangria120Scampering Grayce115
Sparkle of Hope118Tizafeelin120

7th_$18,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Sky Factor121Brooklynn's Dabomb119
a-Madam Henny119Zero Point Zero119
Spy a Star119Total Malice119
a-Joanie Gal119

a-Coupled.

8th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi.

Missoni120Chardonnay120
Lady Jeopardy120Tap That App120
Treasure of War120Trobairitz120
Girls House120Honey Run120
Majestic Union120Dreamworker120
Cecilita120Queen of Light120
Lady Clare120Shishito120
New Year's Eve120Swizzlecity120

9th_$20,000, cl $20,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Shanghai Ronnie119Mister Don121
Morricone119Herewecometogetyou121
Got Kramer119Schnell119
Quest for Avette121

