1st_$15,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Grace's Gal
|118
|I Dont Know Either
|116
|Safe Keeping
|121
|Langfuhr's Angel
|121
|St Maria
|121
|Kittenofthe Court
|118
|Lucky Harborage
|121
2nd_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Turf Dancer
|122
|Aunt Joie
|122
|Frosteria
|122
|a-Lovers Quarrel
|124
|Judy's Design
|122
|Clear Sweet Signal
|122
|a-Flatter Me Silly
|122
|Miz Troubadour
|122
|Blessing the Flag
|122
|Kizzy B
|124
a-Coupled.
3rd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Ella's Lil Star
|121
|Oma Lee
|121
|Accustomed to Hope
|121
|Say Yes Again
|121
|Mandoline Star
|121
|Fairwell Tax Break
|121
|D'wild Muffin
|121
4th_$21,000, cl $30,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Policy Option
|121
|Haleys Sailor
|118
|Immortal
|118
|Indy Tourist
|118
|Cancellara
|118
|Extraordinary
|121
|Smokey Harbor
|118
5th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up, 1mi.
Magic City Classic Stakes
|Miss Svengail
|114
|Saul Good Man
|112
|Bobby Jr.
|117
|Liken It
|117
|Two Mikes N Doc G
|117
|Gotta A. P. B.
|117
|Foolish Steve
|119
6th_$41,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Touch of Class
|118
|Karalinka
|118
|Latte Dolce
|118
|Cobra Casablanca
|120
|Madame Ready
|118
|Princess Stella
|118
|Summer Sangria
|120
|Scampering Grayce
|115
|Sparkle of Hope
|118
|Tizafeelin
|120
7th_$18,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Sky Factor
|121
|Brooklynn's Dabomb
|119
|a-Madam Henny
|119
|Zero Point Zero
|119
|Spy a Star
|119
|Total Malice
|119
|a-Joanie Gal
|119
a-Coupled.
8th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi.
|Missoni
|120
|Chardonnay
|120
|Lady Jeopardy
|120
|Tap That App
|120
|Treasure of War
|120
|Trobairitz
|120
|Girls House
|120
|Honey Run
|120
|Majestic Union
|120
|Dreamworker
|120
|Cecilita
|120
|Queen of Light
|120
|Lady Clare
|120
|Shishito
|120
|New Year's Eve
|120
|Swizzlecity
|120
9th_$20,000, cl $20,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Shanghai Ronnie
|119
|Mister Don
|121
|Morricone
|119
|Herewecometogetyou
|121
|Got Kramer
|119
|Schnell
|119
|Quest for Avette
|121
