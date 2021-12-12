1st_$24,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Champagne Horizon
|120
|Lagom
|120
|Quinn Murphy
|120
|a-Embarrassing
|122
|Strollin the Bayou
|120
|Persisto
|120
|a-Good Mongolia
|120
a-Coupled.
2nd_$16,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Tio Blas
|121
|My Guitar
|118
|Kyle's Bro Jimmy
|121
|Canihaveitlikethat
|121
|Da Gold Room
|121
|Perfecture
|115
|Upham
|121
|White Mist
|118
3rd_$32,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Watrugonnadokaren
|117
|Magical Peapod
|119
|Sweet Blindness
|119
|Malibu Moira
|121
|Gianna's Gift
|119
4th_$17,000, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Blueridge Mountain
|120
|Tigerbeach
|120
|a-Sharpendup
|120
|Tiz Light the Way
|120
|Convict Pike
|122
|Nobrag Justfact
|120
|a-Picking Roses
|120
|Mangelsen
|119
a-Coupled.
5th_$19,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|A Lot of Spunk
|119
|Bluebird Sing
|121
|Rockin Sunday
|113
|Seriously Sassy
|119
|Ourperfectprincess
|116
|Princess Renee
|121
|Erin's Enthusiasm
|121
|Hallajoori
|121
6th_$18,000, mdn cl $30,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Indian Springs
|122
|Cartier Cat
|121
|Youkillinmecat
|119
|Scat Shack
|119
|Cool Runnings
|122
|a-Unorthodox
|121
|Scary Larry
|121
|a-War Light
|124
|Koufax
|121
a-Coupled.
7th_$32,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Love of My Life
|120
|Ice Baby
|120
|Awesome Samantha
|120
|Burning Desire
|120
|Secret Melody
|120
|Bourn
|120
|She's Custom Made
|120
|Zenchua Sky
|120
8th_$41,000, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), 5½f.
|Creme de Bali
|117
|Jesuit
|117
|Silent Power
|117
|Peso in My Pocket
|117
|Celestial Finish
|115
|Big Boss Ben
|117
|Roman Poet
|117
9th_$15,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Mac Legacy
|124
|Looking Hot
|122
|Brave Nugget
|124
|Distorted Kitty
|122
|Stella Link
|124
|Hushed Court Room
|122
|Savannah's Here
|117
|Grace's Vision
|122
|Sayanotherprayer
|124
|Sweet Jackieleigh
|117
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.