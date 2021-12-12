1st_$24,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Champagne Horizon120Lagom120
Quinn Murphy120a-Embarrassing122
Strollin the Bayou120Persisto120
a-Good Mongolia120

a-Coupled.

2nd_$16,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Tio Blas121My Guitar118
Kyle's Bro Jimmy121Canihaveitlikethat121
Da Gold Room121Perfecture115
Upham121White Mist118

3rd_$32,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Watrugonnadokaren117Magical Peapod119
Sweet Blindness119Malibu Moira121
Gianna's Gift119

4th_$17,000, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Blueridge Mountain120Tigerbeach120
a-Sharpendup120Tiz Light the Way120
Convict Pike122Nobrag Justfact120
a-Picking Roses120Mangelsen119

a-Coupled.

5th_$19,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

A Lot of Spunk119Bluebird Sing121
Rockin Sunday113Seriously Sassy119
Ourperfectprincess116Princess Renee121
Erin's Enthusiasm121Hallajoori121

6th_$18,000, mdn cl $30,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Indian Springs122Cartier Cat121
Youkillinmecat119Scat Shack119
Cool Runnings122a-Unorthodox121
Scary Larry121a-War Light124
Koufax121

a-Coupled.

7th_$32,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Love of My Life120Ice Baby120
Awesome Samantha120Burning Desire120
Secret Melody120Bourn120
She's Custom Made120Zenchua Sky120

8th_$41,000, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), 5½f.

Creme de Bali117Jesuit117
Silent Power117Peso in My Pocket117
Celestial Finish115Big Boss Ben117
Roman Poet117

9th_$15,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Mac Legacy124Looking Hot122
Brave Nugget124Distorted Kitty122
Stella Link124Hushed Court Room122
Savannah's Here117Grace's Vision122
Sayanotherprayer124Sweet Jackieleigh117

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you