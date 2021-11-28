1st_$18,000, cl $7,500-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|W W Kan Do
|121
|Club Soda
|121
|Dick the Bruiser
|119
|Will Knows
|119
|Holy Spirit
|121
|Set Hut
|118
|Sr. Clarky
|118
2nd_$15,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Swanage
|124
|Ephemeral
|121
|Katie's Karat
|118
|Earnestine N Hazel
|118
|Alittlebitofsmarty
|124
|Ms Satch Mo
|121
|Gottabegolden
|121
|Staceys Racey
|118
|California Katie
|118
|Paytonsattheplate
|118
3rd_$16,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Slide
|121
|Ronnie's Peso
|121
|Crypto Brave
|121
|Sister Chloe
|121
|My Lovely Charlie
|117
|Commercial Flash
|121
|Aphrodites Revenge
|119
4th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.
|Mo Z
|120
|Afternoon Anejo
|120
|King Tuff
|120
|Verstappen
|120
|Matthewsthirtyfour
|120
|Hogslayers R I P
|120
|Mr. Cunningham
|120
5th_$16,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Lucky Streaker
|117
|Trophy Daddy
|120
|My Guitar
|117
|Mom Said Yes
|120
|Mister Strange
|115
|Tin Delay
|117
|Redoux
|118
|Kyle's Bro Jimmy
|120
6th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Standing Man
|120
|Payday Too
|120
|Sydster
|120
|Imindycatbirdseat
|120
|Drewcitable
|120
|Reluctant Warrior
|120
|Swot Analysis
|117
|Forestdungone
|120
|Maga Man
|120
|Secret Vista
|120
|Drilling Report
|120
|Luckenbacher
|120
7th_$22,000, mdn cl $30,000-$25,000, 2YO, 6f.
|a-Peso in My Pocket
|120
|a-Courthouse Cove
|120
|Tricolour
|120
|Dr. Benny
|118
|Webcam
|120
|Mucho Veloce
|120
|Whiskey Gent
|120
|Fightville
|120
a-Coupled.
8th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Parker Eva
|121
|Hana Road
|121
|Summer Mate
|121
|Lady Brielle
|121
|Buongiorno Bee
|121
|La Gioiosa
|121
|Frosty Diplomacy
|121
|Cajun Kid
|121
9th_$45,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|a-Loneshilohspecial
|122
|Shelli's Angel
|117
|b-Elsie Girl
|122
|Delta Traveler
|122
|a-Special Spots
|122
|Sumitup
|122
|Cosmic Belle
|124
|b-Funkylittleshack
|122
|Lucky Linda
|122
|Summer Is Hot
|122
a,b-Coupled.
