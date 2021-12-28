1st_$16,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 4YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Smart Pegasus
|115
|Younmehoneybunny
|120
|Meg and Clair
|115
|Kittenofthe Court
|123
|Birdcatmouse
|120
|Blue Ridge Queen
|120
|Juanandora
|120
|Cajun Shots
|120
2nd_$41,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Theboyzgalaxy
|120
|Crimson Feline
|120
|Commercial Flash
|120
|Lil Ashley B.
|120
|Savvy Shipman
|120
|Balook
|120
|Distractor Factor
|120
|Spectacular Izzy
|115
|Top Ten Duchess
|120
|Duepeg
|120
3rd_$20,000, cl $20,000-$15,000, 4YO up, 5½f.
|Widdle Zee
|120
|Quest for Avette
|121
|Schnell
|124
|Mister Don
|121
|Herewecometogetyou
|121
|Velvet Ridge
|121
4th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 5½f.
|Honeysuckledelight
|120
|Moment to Dream
|120
|Miss Caruso
|120
|Cajun Two Step
|120
|Come On Birdie
|120
|Violet Shadows
|120
|Wheels Like Nala
|120
|B B Gun Bullseye
|120
|Macee
|120
|Czar's Ballerina
|120
|Beleout
|120
|The Grey Beauty
|120
5th_$24,000, mdn cl $40,000-$30,000, 3YO, 6f.
|Fastnfurious
|122
|Stat
|122
|Alebrije
|122
|Courthouse Cove
|122
|Runandhide Wind
|122
|Tricolour
|122
|T G's Nelson
|122
6th_$41,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 5½f.
|Ready to Pounce
|120
|Biarritz
|122
|May Hour
|117
|Weekend Ride
|115
|City Mischief
|120
|Charge the Line
|117
|Midnight Blue Note
|120
|Soul Streit
|122
|Lemon and Diem
|120
|Yes He Can
|120
|Intimidation
|120
7th_$47,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Nate's Attack
|120
|Boyfriend Material
|115
|Math Wizard
|120
|Awe Shackle
|120
|O Besos
|120
|Intrepid Heart
|120
8th_$20,000, cl $30,000-$25,000, 4YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Long and Strong
|122
|Full Dinner Jacket
|122
|Hot Stove League
|122
|Tourist's Dream
|122
|Courageously
|122
|Ronithelimodriver
|122
|Drewpower
|122
|Soul Coaxing
|122
|Chief Cheetah
|122
|Leroy Jenkins
|122
|No Slo Mo
|122
|Birthday Party
|122
|Criminal Defense
|122
9th_$48,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 6f.
|Zelig
|121
|Win Ya Win
|124
|Bertie's Galaxy
|121
|Binding Agreement
|121
|Takes Two to Tango
|121
|Sir Wellington
|121
|Pickens
|121
