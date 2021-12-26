1st_$15,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Total Malice
|119
|Sister Chloe
|118
|Valerie Valeski
|119
|Slide
|118
|Zero Point Zero
|119
|Hoodwink
|119
2nd_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.
|Chief Kimosabi
|120
|Mo Credo
|120
|Northernreflection
|120
|Johnny Bootleggs
|120
|Itellyouthefacts
|120
|Blaze of Gray
|120
|Iknowididn'tdothat
|120
|Oneforvivi
|120
|Bouldering
|120
|Flashback Wind
|120
|Basti Blue
|120
|I Like Dreaming
|115
|Guitartuition Plzz
|120
3rd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Too Much Bourbon
|121
|Cryptozonic
|121
|Sr. Clarky
|121
|Fire Blaster
|121
|Rahfees Man
|121
|Bet Again
|124
|Interactif Moment
|121
4th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.
|Holy City
|120
|Stitched
|120
|Seeking Home
|120
|Corrente de Ouro
|120
|Cyclone
|120
|Mizzen Man
|120
|Seeking Sawyer
|120
|Sweet Dreams Babe
|120
|Mr. Cunningham
|120
|Vintage Vinyl
|120
|B D Valeski
|120
5th_$20,000, , 3YO up, 5½f.
|Southern Swagg
|122
|Halfmoon Reef
|120
|Mr. Production
|120
|O'L Red
|115
|C'Mon Ve
|120
|Prizeless
|120
|Mr. Priority
|122
|Reckless Ransom
|120
|Hooray Austin
|120
6th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Jaci's Royalty
|120
|Reluctant Warrior
|120
|City Park
|122
|Mr. Four Sevens
|120
|Imindycatbirdseat
|120
|Im a Cowboy Too
|120
|a-Guitar Slim
|120
|a-Payday Too
|120
|Standing Man
|120
|Power Jet
|120
|Maga Man
|120
a-Coupled.
7th_$46,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1mi 70yd.
|Guilty Lover
|112
|Your Time's Coming
|117
|Commander Scott
|119
|Bayou Jam
|119
|Coach Kenny
|117
|We Need a Five
|117
|Shanghai Ronnie
|117
|War Savvy
|117
8th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.
|Eileen Gray
|120
|Gillian Elizabeth
|120
|Vinegar Veggies
|120
|Aboukir Bay
|120
|Ryan's Grace
|120
|Sin City Gal
|120
|Summer Tsunami
|120
|Soulstone
|120
|Gimme Candy
|120
|Please Be Kind
|120
|Smoke in Your Eyes
|120
|Triple P
|120
|Coco Puff
|120
|Jibe
|115
|Four Dawn
|120
|My Friend Amy
|120
9th_$15,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Lillie and Nan
|122
|Madison Joy
|122
|a-Loneshilohspecial
|119
|Funkylittleshack
|119
|Pi Yo Princess
|122
|Notreallynotreally
|122
|Supertrix
|122
|Sweet Bay
|124
|Veils and Vows
|117
|Talented Tapper
|122
|Palace Magic
|124
|a-Special Spots
|119
a-Coupled.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.