1st_$15,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Total Malice119Sister Chloe118
Valerie Valeski119Slide118
Zero Point Zero119Hoodwink119

2nd_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.

Chief Kimosabi120Mo Credo120
Northernreflection120Johnny Bootleggs120
Itellyouthefacts120Blaze of Gray120
Iknowididn'tdothat120Oneforvivi120
Bouldering120Flashback Wind120
Basti Blue120I Like Dreaming115
Guitartuition Plzz120

3rd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Too Much Bourbon121Cryptozonic121
Sr. Clarky121Fire Blaster121
Rahfees Man121Bet Again124
Interactif Moment121

4th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.

Holy City120Stitched120
Seeking Home120Corrente de Ouro120
Cyclone120Mizzen Man120
Seeking Sawyer120Sweet Dreams Babe120
Mr. Cunningham120Vintage Vinyl120
B D Valeski120

5th_$20,000, , 3YO up, 5½f.

Southern Swagg122Halfmoon Reef120
Mr. Production120O'L Red115
C'Mon Ve120Prizeless120
Mr. Priority122Reckless Ransom120
Hooray Austin120

6th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Jaci's Royalty120Reluctant Warrior120
City Park122Mr. Four Sevens120
Imindycatbirdseat120Im a Cowboy Too120
a-Guitar Slim120a-Payday Too120
Standing Man120Power Jet120
Maga Man120

a-Coupled.

7th_$46,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1mi 70yd.

Guilty Lover112Your Time's Coming117
Commander Scott119Bayou Jam119
Coach Kenny117We Need a Five117
Shanghai Ronnie117War Savvy117

8th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.

Eileen Gray120Gillian Elizabeth120
Vinegar Veggies120Aboukir Bay120
Ryan's Grace120Sin City Gal120
Summer Tsunami120Soulstone120
Gimme Candy120Please Be Kind120
Smoke in Your Eyes120Triple P120
Coco Puff120Jibe115
Four Dawn120My Friend Amy120

9th_$15,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Lillie and Nan122Madison Joy122
a-Loneshilohspecial119Funkylittleshack119
Pi Yo Princess122Notreallynotreally122
Supertrix122Sweet Bay124
Veils and Vows117Talented Tapper122
Palace Magic124a-Special Spots119

a-Coupled.

