2nd-$47,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:33. Good. ins foe,drew off 1/4

Fractional/Final Time: 22.260, 45.280, 57.440, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.720.

Trainer: Joseph Felks

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Custom for Carlos-Spun Ribbon

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Gravy Hound118211-½1-½1-3½1-3½E. Nieves6.604.003.402.30
Bootsie's Galaxy120786-hd4-13-½2-½M. Pedroza, Jr.6.403.607.60
Release the Beast120354-½6-½6-13-1R. Gutierrez9.2042.20
War Count120823-13-1½4-14-hdM. Murrill9.20
No Pedigree118545-2½5-2½5-25-hdA. Beschizza2.30
Like Mike120167-107-127-126-¾J. Loveberry7.60
Big Bella Brown120632-22-42-27-16C. Hernandez3.50
Cabo's Rumor120478888J. Graham25.00

$1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $25.70; $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $17.50; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-3-8) paid $171.16; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-3) paid $120.95;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you